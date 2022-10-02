



Saturday, Oct. 8 at 10 AM - 1 PM



CA State Capitol - West Steps, 1315 10th Street, Sacramento, CA 95814



SGF post:



Women's March post:



Please join the Social Good Fund for this 'Get Out The Vote' (GOTV) event on our national day of action for Reproductive Justice and Menstrual Equity! Come out to rally, get free resources & information, and volunteer with your local allied organizations: join them for post-carding, text-banking, canvassing, and more!



*Though this event is not affiliated with Women’s March, we thank them for the support and advertisement.*



Help us get a head-count by registering for this event for free below.



We are collecting menstrual products for those in need in honor of PERIOD's annual national day of action. Please donate, if you can, by bringing pads/tampons to the event or by making a tax-deductible monetary donation on the “Our Choice. Period.” fundraising website which will help pay for much needed sound equipment, port-o-potties, and other logistical needs.



https://www.flipcause.com/secure/donate/MTYwMzA0



Finally, check your voter registration status at



Thank you!

﻿

Disclaimer:



This non-partisan "OUR CHOICE. PERIOD" event, and its fiscal sponsor, Social Good Fund, do not endorse any particular candidate or candidate's committee. All organizations and entities who support 'reproductive justice' 'pro-choice' actions are welcome to participate.



Participating organizations may or may not directly reflect our views. This 'Get Out the Vote' event is considered informational.



Please always keep 6 feet of social distance from any person who is not in your household and wear a face mask to cover your nose and mouth. Please limit sticks on signs or flags to 18 inches of wood from the bottom of the sign or flag. By choosing to attend this event, you are acknowledging the risks involved, and you are committing to participate nonviolently and in accordance with the law, and to work to de-escalate confrontations with counter protesters or others.



You agree (i) not to engage in any act of violence or violation of any applicable law, (ii) to obey the orders of authorized event marshals and law enforcement authorities, (iii) that Social Good Fund, event organizers, and affiliate organizations will not be responsible for any injury or damage to your person or property resulting from or occurring in the course of your participating in the event; and you agree to release and forever hold harmless Social Good Fund, event organizers, affiliated organizations, and their respective officers, directors, employees and agents from liability for any such injury or damage.



In addition to this SGF event at the CA State Capitol in solidarity with Women's March, reproductive freedom marches and rallies are being held throughout CA and the nation

on Oct. 8th. You can search for events by zip code:

