Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/8/2022
Oakland: Women's Wave Rally - Abortion is a Human Right! Yes on CA Prop 1!
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 08
Time 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorPlanned Parenthood and East BayDSA
Location Details
Frank Ogawa Plaza
436-476 14th Street
Oakland, CA, 94612
Women's Wave Rally - Abortion is a Human Right! Yes on CA Prop 1!

Saturday, Oct. 8 @ 10 AM - noon at Plaza of Oakland City Hall

Register & information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-abortion-is-human-right-yes-on-prop-1

Join us for a Rally to protest the Supreme Court's taking away legal abortion and to support expanding access to full reproductive care as part of the nationwide mass actions for reproductive rights!

Sponsored by Planned Parenthood, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America and a growing list of groups, union & community activists.

Also join Planned Parenthood to phone bank for a Yes on Prop 1 Weekend of Action to codify the right to an abortion in the CA State Constitution! Use the energy and momentum of our rally to launch you into concrete action that same day, or the next! Register for a phone bank shift here: https://www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/vote-yes-prop-1-statewide-phonebank
screenshot_2022-10-02_at_03-32-38_abortion_is_a_human_right_-_yes_on_prop_1.png
For more event information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/wome...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 2nd, 2022 3:42 AM
§Yes on Prop 1: Right to Reproductive
by Planned Parenthood and East BayDSA
Sunday Oct 2nd, 2022 3:42 AM
yes_on_1.jpg
Vote Yes on Prop 1: Right to Reproductive Freedom to protect abortion in California!

Proposition 1 will ensure that people have the freedom to make their own medical decisions with their health care providers — based on scientific facts, not a political agenda.

More info: https://yeson1ca.com/
https://action.womensmarch.com/events/wome...
