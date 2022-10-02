



Saturday, Oct. 8 @ 10 AM - noon at Plaza of Oakland City Hall



Register & information:



Join us for a Rally to protest the Supreme Court's taking away legal abortion and to support expanding access to full reproductive care as part of the nationwide mass actions for reproductive rights!



Sponsored by Planned Parenthood, East Bay Democratic Socialists of America and a growing list of groups, union & community activists.



Also join Planned Parenthood to phone bank for a Yes on Prop 1 Weekend of Action to codify the right to an abortion in the CA State Constitution! Use the energy and momentum of our rally to launch you into concrete action that same day, or the next! Register for a phone bank shift here:

