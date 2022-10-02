top
South Bay
Indybay
San Jose: Women's Wave Rally & March for Reproductive Rights
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 08
Time 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorVolunteers in solidarity with Women's March
Location Details
Rally at Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., San Jose 95113; then we march to Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park
WOMEN'S MARCH: Women's Wave Rally & March for Reproductive Rights & GOTV

WE WON'T GO BACK!

October 8, 2022 @ noon

Women's March page: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-42

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/743724716732350/

MASKS RECOMMENDED

Join us in using our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.

With SCOTUS and anti-abortion politicians attacking our rights across the country, it has never mattered more that we stand together and fight for what's our's - the right to reproductive freedom!

The rally from 12 - 1pm will feature speakers from Planned Parenthood, Cindy Chavez,
Aisha Wahab, Jean Cohen, Omar Torres, and other pro-choice candidates. This will be followed by a peaceful march through downtown San Jose culminating at Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park.

Restroom facilities have been verified at: 1) HOM Korean Restaurant between 2nd & 3rd Streets, and 2) at the Hilton Signa Hotel next to Caesar Chavez Park.

Please bring signs! We aren’t going back!

YES on CA PROP 1: RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM

This event is part of a nationwide day of Women's March rallies and marches for
reproductive freedom & GOTV: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
sm_screenshot_2022.jpg
original image (809x628)
For more event information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/wome...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 2nd, 2022 3:29 AM
Add Your Comments
