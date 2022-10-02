



WE WON'T GO BACK!



October 8, 2022 @ noon



Women's March page:



Facebook:



MASKS RECOMMENDED



Join us in using our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.



With SCOTUS and anti-abortion politicians attacking our rights across the country, it has never mattered more that we stand together and fight for what's our's - the right to reproductive freedom!



The rally from 12 - 1pm will feature speakers from Planned Parenthood, Cindy Chavez,

Aisha Wahab, Jean Cohen, Omar Torres, and other pro-choice candidates. This will be followed by a peaceful march through downtown San Jose culminating at Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park.



Restroom facilities have been verified at: 1) HOM Korean Restaurant between 2nd & 3rd Streets, and 2) at the Hilton Signa Hotel next to Caesar Chavez Park.



Please bring signs! We aren’t going back!



YES on CA PROP 1: RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM



This event is part of a nationwide day of Women's March rallies and marches for

Added to the calendar on Sunday Oct 2nd, 2022 3:29 AM