WOMEN'S MARCH: Women's Wave Rally & March for Reproductive Rights & GOTV
WE WON'T GO BACK!
October 8, 2022 @ noon
Women's March page: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/women-s-wave-42
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/743724716732350/
MASKS RECOMMENDED
Join us in using our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.
With SCOTUS and anti-abortion politicians attacking our rights across the country, it has never mattered more that we stand together and fight for what's our's - the right to reproductive freedom!
The rally from 12 - 1pm will feature speakers from Planned Parenthood, Cindy Chavez,
Aisha Wahab, Jean Cohen, Omar Torres, and other pro-choice candidates. This will be followed by a peaceful march through downtown San Jose culminating at Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park.
Restroom facilities have been verified at: 1) HOM Korean Restaurant between 2nd & 3rd Streets, and 2) at the Hilton Signa Hotel next to Caesar Chavez Park.
Please bring signs! We aren’t going back!
YES on CA PROP 1: RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM
This event is part of a nationwide day of Women's March rallies and marches for
reproductive freedom & GOTV: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
|Date
|Saturday October 08
|Time
|12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Volunteers in solidarity with Women's March
|Location Details
|Rally at Plaza of San Jose City Hall, 200 E Santa Clara St., San Jose 95113; then we march to Plaza de Cesar Chavez Park
For more event information: https://action.womensmarch.com/events/wome...
