Support Amazon and Starbucks Workers!
Tell their bosses Stop Union Busting! Recognize the Unions Now!
This action is part of a nationwide campaign to build solidarity with the workers who are fighting to unionize against vicious union busting tactics by their bosses.
Check out this new Solidarity Network and sign up to get involved.
|Date
|Sunday October 09
|Time
|11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Dave Welsh
|Location Details
|
NoeValley WholeFoods-11AM Sun.Oct 9-
3950-24th St,SF
|
For more event information: Https://support Amazon workers.net
