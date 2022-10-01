Join us on Saturday, October 8th 10 am- Noon at Window on the Bay, Monterey, CA for a national day of action to help us send the message: Women demand our rights.
Info about Prop 1, Voter Registration, Smash the Platriarchy, Rally, Meet local leaders and candidates who are Pro-Choice, Pro-Women, and Pro-Rights!
There will also be a period- products drive to benefit period kits for local schools.
Women and allies all around the country are uniting for a fall of reckoning. We will not sit back and accept the attacks on our families, future, and our freedom.
And since October 8th marks 30 days until Election Day, we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!
Marches & Rallies throughout SF Bay Area and beyond: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
