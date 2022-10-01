top
Union Busting Kaiser Takes Hardline On NUHW Workers While Gov Newsom Is MIA
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 1:57 PM
Striking NUHW healthcare workers after 7 weeks on strike face a union busting attack by Kaiser executives and refusal of Governor Gavin Newsom and State Attorney General to enforce the law.
sm_nuhw_strike_signs_9-30-22.jpg
original image (3639x2174)
After 7 weeks on strike NUHW healthcare workers are facing an intransigent management that is flagrantly violating California healthcare law without any enforcement. They reported that although the NUHW and AFL-CIO have supported Governor Newsom he has refused to intervene to enforce the laws covering behavioral health rights. The prosecution of violation of state law is by Attorney General Rob Bonta. Bonta has also failed to investigate and prosecute Kaiser's flagrant violation of healthcare regulations including timely rights to therapy.

They spoke out on 9/30/22 in San Francisco at the SF Kaiser hospital about the continuing attack on them and the patients.

Additional Media:
Kaiser draws ire after no-show at S.F. probe into mental health worker strike
https://www.sfexaminer.com/news/kaiser-draws-ire-after-no-show-at-s-f-probe-into-mental-health-worker-strike/article_bf464bb4-3ec2-11ed-a32e-472527c609a3.html

"Thera*pissed" NUHW Kaiser Strikers Demand Newsom & Demos Prosecute Violations Of CA Healthcare Laws
https://youtu.be/m0CjsqaCr8w

No More Kaiser Suicides! NUHW Members Strike Kaiser Management's Attack On Staffing & Compensation
https://youtu.be/A9x_Dzm2EFQ

Kaiser, Don't Deny Patients need access to timely and consistent mental health services
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-dont-deny/kaiser-strike/

MLK Day Strike By NUHW Kaiser Mental Healthcare Workers To Stop Systemic Racism & To Provide Care
https://youtu.be/c-be9pAQAQs

Kaiser still in denial over patient suicides
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_rzGA1XWxgI&t=5s
https://nuhw.org/kaiser-still-in-denial-over-patient-suicides/

SEIU UHW Kaiser Workers Join IOUE 39 Members On Picket Line In SF
https://youtu.be/6bno55gGmps

Don't Deny My Patients! 4,000 NUHW CA Kaiser Healthcare Workers Start 5 Day Strike
https://youtu.be/es_9jkSXdUA

Kaiser Suicides And Murders From Profiteering & Cost Shifting: Justice For Patients & NUHW Workers!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H3JCz2gbEow&t=47s

NUHW 2019 CA Kaiser Strike & NUHW President Sal Rosselli
https://youtu.be/z5oL7rN7wmo

Kaiser NUHW Workers Strike Against Short Staffing Threatening Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j8SjlVXpmAI&t=12s

Kaiser Bosses STOP Killing Peri Ho! Family & Supporters Speak Out At SF Kaiser
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b_ESZtL6jU8&t=15s

IUOE 39 Kaiser Strike Workers Solidarity As 700 Continue Picketing
https://youtu.be/2xpMuOBIO8I

700 IUOE Local 39 Engineers Strike N. Cal Kaiser For Prevailing Wages & Conditions
https://youtu.be/o-hH5IsO5vM

"Life & Death Issue" For Patients & Nurses At Kaiser: NNU-CNA Nurses Speak Out As Contract Expires
https://youtu.be/9HGzdRNOyIo

AHS San Leandro Hospital CNA Nurses Fighting Covid, For PPE & Conditions For Nurses & Patients
https://youtu.be/1SzdKjS5Mds

UCSF nurses rally for better protection from COVID-19
https://www.sfexaminer.com/photo-galleries/ucsf-nurses-rally-for-better-protection-from-covid-19/

"When Nurses Aren't Safe, Patients Aren't Safe" UCSF NNU-CNA Nurses Rally On Coronavirus Pandemic
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTbtM_5p9jY

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Global Nurses Solidarity Assembly In San Francisco & Nurses Speak Out
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NC-9RrSQzAM&t=851s

COVID-19 SF DPH Healthcare Workers Under Attack, Health & Safety
Nurses, Covid-19, The Healthcare Crisis & Defending Public Health With NNU Pres. Deborah Burger R.N.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hmZHsfSLZ_A&t=1s

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

UCSF Nurses Say We Are Not Prepared For Ebola! NNU CNA Nurses Demand Mandatory Protocols
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CIIEnJuMhl4

NNU/CNA SF CPMC Nurses Demand PPE Equipment & More Staffing While CPMC Gets Millions From Government
https://youtu.be/jElrN8aFMO0

STOP Trump's CDC Rules On Masks! NNU-CNA & Other Unions Demand That Gov Newsom Enforce
Cal/OSHA Rules To Protect Healthcare Workers
https://youtu.be/sLS4Q23BUvE

No More "One Mask Per Shift"! SF NNU CNA Nurses Demand Real Protection At St. Mary's Hospital
https://youtu.be/1LzXXdSXRH8

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/3lR9yDVKZMY
§NUHW Members Face Union Busting Kaiser
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 1:57 PM
sm_nuha_sf_strike_9-30-22.jpg
original image (2622x2339)
NUHW Kaiser members faced a continued union busting attack by Kaiser executives. The IUOE 39 engineers were forced back to work without a contract.
https://youtu.be/3lR9yDVKZMY
