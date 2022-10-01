top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/8/2022
Women's March: CA & Nationwide Marches & Rallies for Reproductive Freedom & GOTV
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 08
Time 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorWomen's March California
Location Details
Marches & Rallies throughout SF Bay Area and beyond: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
WOMEN'S MARCH on OCTOBER 8, 2022

Women's March California: Across California we continue to stand together to voice our support of Reproductive Rights for all. Join your local community on October 8th in a rally. Many will have GOTV actions that you can help with locally and across the nation.

FIND MARCHES & RALLIES BY ZIP CODE HERE:
https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave

Actions happening in Berkeley, Calistoga, Monterery, Oakland, Pacifica, Sacramento/CA Capitol, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Stockton and more.


ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March, Ultraviolet, All* Above All, the National Women's Law Center, and activists all around the country

Main March in Washington D.C. with California & Nationwide Sister Marches & Rallies

We're fighting for our freedom.

IT IS TIME for our feminist future. IT IS TIME for a Fall of Reckoning.

We'll use our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.

October 8th will mark one month until Election Day and we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!

We're riding the #WomensWave all the way through November and all the way down the ballot!

#RallyTheVote
#BansOffOurBodies
#ProtectRoe
#YourVoiceYourVote
#YesOnCAProp1
sm_ca_women_march.jpg
original image (666x532)
For more event information: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/wo...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 9:15 AM
§Yes on CA Prop 1!
by Women's March California
Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 9:15 AM
yes_on_1.jpg
Vote Yes on Prop 1 to protect abortion in California!

Proposition 1 will ensure that people have the freedom to make their own medical decisions with their health care providers — based on scientific facts, not a political agenda.

More info: https://yeson1ca.com/
https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/wo...
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code