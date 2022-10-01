WOMEN'S MARCH on OCTOBER 8, 2022
Women's March California: Across California we continue to stand together to voice our support of Reproductive Rights for all. Join your local community on October 8th in a rally. Many will have GOTV actions that you can help with locally and across the nation.
FIND MARCHES & RALLIES BY ZIP CODE HERE:
https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
Actions happening in Berkeley, Calistoga, Monterery, Oakland, Pacifica, Sacramento/CA Capitol, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Stockton and more.
ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March, Ultraviolet, All* Above All, the National Women's Law Center, and activists all around the country
Main March in Washington D.C. with California & Nationwide Sister Marches & Rallies
We're fighting for our freedom.
IT IS TIME for our feminist future. IT IS TIME for a Fall of Reckoning.
We'll use our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.
October 8th will mark one month until Election Day and we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!
We're riding the #WomensWave all the way through November and all the way down the ballot!
#RallyTheVote
#BansOffOurBodies
#ProtectRoe
#YourVoiceYourVote
#YesOnCAProp1
|Date
|Saturday October 08
|Time
|8:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Protest
|Protest
Women's March California
|Women's March California
|Location Details
|Marches & Rallies throughout SF Bay Area and beyond: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave
|
For more event information: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/wo...
