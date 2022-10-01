



Women's March California: Across California we continue to stand together to voice our support of Reproductive Rights for all. Join your local community on October 8th in a rally. Many will have GOTV actions that you can help with locally and across the nation.



FIND MARCHES & RALLIES BY ZIP CODE HERE:

https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/womens-wave



Actions happening in Berkeley, Calistoga, Monterery, Oakland, Pacifica, Sacramento/CA Capitol, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Stockton and more.





ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March, Ultraviolet, All* Above All, the National Women's Law Center, and activists all around the country



Main March in Washington D.C. with California & Nationwide Sister Marches & Rallies



We're fighting for our freedom.



IT IS TIME for our feminist future. IT IS TIME for a Fall of Reckoning.



We'll use our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.



October 8th will mark one month until Election Day and we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!



We're riding the #WomensWave all the way through November and all the way down the ballot!



#RallyTheVote

#BansOffOurBodies

#ProtectRoe

#YourVoiceYourVote

#YesOnCAProp1

WOMEN'S MARCH on OCTOBER 8, 2022Women's March California: Across California we continue to stand together to voice our support of Reproductive Rights for all. Join your local community on October 8th in a rally. Many will have GOTV actions that you can help with locally and across the nation.FIND MARCHES & RALLIES BY ZIP CODE HERE:Actions happening in Berkeley, Calistoga, Monterery, Oakland, Pacifica, Sacramento/CA Capitol, San Jose, Santa Rosa, Stockton and more.ORGANIZATIONS: Women's March, Ultraviolet, All* Above All, the National Women's Law Center, and activists all around the countryMain March in Washington D.C. with California & Nationwide Sister Marches & RalliesWe're fighting for our freedom.IT IS TIME for our feminist future. IT IS TIME for a Fall of Reckoning.We'll use our voices, our presence, and our ballots for our freedoms, our families, and our futures.October 8th will mark one month until Election Day and we’re more fired up than ever to elect more women and pro-choice candidates around the country — we’re ready for the Women’s Wave!We're riding the #WomensWave all the way through November and all the way down the ballot!#RallyTheVote#BansOffOurBodies#ProtectRoe#YourVoiceYourVote#YesOnCAProp1 For more event information: https://www.womensmarch.com/initiatives/wo...

Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 9:15 AM