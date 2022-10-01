From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | WomynView events for the week of 10/2/2022
|Global Call to Action for Jina Mahsa Amini
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday October 02
|Time
|5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
|Location Details
|Santa Cruz Clock Tower on Sunday, Intersection of Water St and N Pacific Ave
|
For more event information: https://facebook.com/rojavasc
Added to the calendar on Saturday Oct 1st, 2022 12:37 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network