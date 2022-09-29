top
Apple Toxic Is It Above The Law? With Whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 29th, 2022 10:39 PM
Ashley M. Gjøvik an Apple employee discovers that her office is sitting on a super-fund dump site in Sunnyvale. She tries to get it tested by the EPA and is retaliated against and fired. She also discover that Apple has captured the agencies she is trying to get to protect her and her fellow worker.
sm_ashely_gjovik_t-shirt.jpg
original image (1200x747)
Ashley M. Gjøvik was a manager at Apple in Silicon Valley and discovered that her office site was located on a super-fund site in Sunnyvale. She began to work to get the EPA, OSHA and other agencies to investigate to see what dangers to workers there was on the site.
The dangers of the site were also not reported to the workers on the site. As she reports, Apple tried to prevent her from going forward with exposing the problems and began to retaliate against her. She also discovered that the government agencies that she contacted were refusing to defend her rights and also trying to get her to drop her complaints.

She found that that many officials of the government had been hired by Apple and that the revolving doors and conflicts of interest between Apple and the government officials including former EPA administrator Lisa Davis were colluding to stop an investigation of the toxic dump dangers and also do damage control for Apple in preventing the regulatory agencies from doing their jobs. Former OHSA Whistle Blower Protection Program investigator and lawyer Darrell Whitman had also been subject to bullying, harassment and termination for
investigating and doing merit determinations of workers who had been retaliated against for making health and safety complaints.

She talks about regulatory capture where government agencies have been captured by the very companies that they are supposed to regulate and do oversight over.

This interview was done on 9/23/22

Additional Media:
Justice At Apple
http://justiceatapple.com/

Part II: My personal hellscape of conflicts of interest, obstruction, & arbitrary denials of due process continues…
https://ashleygjovik.substack.com/p/field-notes-on-regulatory-capture-c08

Apple Employee Blows Whistle on Illegal Spying and Toxic Working Conditions
https://truthout.org/articles/apple-employee-blows-whistle-on-illegal-spying-and-toxic-working-conditions/

Silicon Valley Chemical Contamination & Exposure
http://www.whatsintheair.org/silicon-valley.html

I thought I was dying: My apartment was built on toxic waste
https://sfbayview.com/2021/03/i-thought-i-was-dying-my-apartment-was-built-on-toxic-waste/

WW 4-22-22 The Corporate Capture Of OSHA & The US Government Corruption Cover-up
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-4-22-22-the-corporate-capture-of-osha-the-us-government-corruption-cover-up

On Workers Memorial Day 2021 Former OSHA WPP Lawyer & Investigator Darrell Whitman Speaks Out!
https://youtu.be/9ZL9cSolNFw

OSHA Corruption, Cover-up & US Inspector Generals With OHSA Whistleblower & Lawyer Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDPQpqmUq2k

OSHA, Corruption & The Capture of US Inspector Generals With Whistleblower Darrell Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JUVIu-Op8Wg&t=33s

The Office Of Special Counsel OSC, Corruption, Kerner & OSHA WPP Whistleblower Lawyer Whitman
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GCxYm65qwaI

Production of WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
workweeknow [at] gmail.com
Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
§Lisa Jackson Formerly With The EPA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 29th, 2022 10:39 PM
jackson_jackson_vp_apple_exec.jpeg
Lisa Jackson who was formerly the director for the EPA is now with Apple.
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
§CalSTIRS Owns Toxic Apple Office Building
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 29th, 2022 10:39 PM
sm_calstirs_protest.jpg
original image (2048x1362)
CalSTIRS the California teacher pension fund owns the Apple Sunnyvale office which is on top of a super-fund site.
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
§Labor Secretary Marty Walsh MIA
by Labor Video Project
Thursday Sep 29th, 2022 10:39 PM
walsh_marty_kelloggspicket.jpg
Marty Walsh the former labor official and now Secretary of Labor under Biden has been completely silent about the collusion and corruption at Federal OSHA including the retaliation against Apple whistleblower Ashley M. Gjøvik
https://youtu.be/cvxNLu7BhaI
