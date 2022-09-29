Join us on Saturday, October 1st from 12:00-5:00 PM at Watsonville City Plaza for the first annual Watsonville Filipino American History Month Festival!
This event will feature local vendors, food, and musical performances and will be a space to celebrate and honor the history and contributions of the Filipino Community in Watsonville.
Filipino American History Month Festival
|Date
|Saturday October 01
|Time
|12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Watsonville is in the Heart
|Location Details
|
Watsonville Plaza
Main Street, Watsonville
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1279984482...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 29th, 2022 12:37 PM
