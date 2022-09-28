



You're invited to watch Citizen Jane together on Thursday, October 6th at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 610 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.



The No on Measure O campaign is running a negative campaign ("Don't Be Fooled"). To answer their arguments, see our Fact Check: Jane Jacobs had the conviction that decisions that impact people's lives ought to be made by those people. Likewise, Measure O is inspired by the idea that we ordinary people have the good sense to know what we want for our community.You're invited to watch Citizen Jane together on Thursday, October 6th at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 610 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.The No on Measure O campaign is running a negative campaign ("Don't Be Fooled"). To answer their arguments, see our Fact Check: https://campaignforsustainabletransportation.org/fact-check-measure-o/ For more event information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 10:29 PM