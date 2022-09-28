Jane Jacobs had the conviction that decisions that impact people's lives ought to be made by those people. Likewise, Measure O is inspired by the idea that we ordinary people have the good sense to know what we want for our community.
You're invited to watch Citizen Jane together on Thursday, October 6th at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 610 Ocean St., Santa Cruz.
The No on Measure O campaign is running a negative campaign ("Don't Be Fooled"). To answer their arguments, see our Fact Check: https://campaignforsustainabletransportation.org/fact-check-measure-o/
|Measure O: In the Tradition of Citizen Jane
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Thursday October 06
|Time
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Event Type
|Screening
|Organizer/Author
|Our Downtown • Our Future
|Location Details
|
Resource Center for Nonviolence
610 Ocean St., Santa Cruz
|
For more event information: https://www.ourdowntownourfuture.org/
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 10:29 PM
