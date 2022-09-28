BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Bring your animal companions (or a photograph of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of the earth!
Rev. Dr. John Buehrens will give a homily:
"ALL SENTIENT BEINGS"
Join us in this celebration with music, songs and speakers!
This ritual affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, and to honor Francis of Assisi, patron of all creatures of the earth and the environment - and the namesake of our City!
|Date
|Sunday October 09
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Dolores Perez Heilbron
|Location Details
|
First Unitarian Universalist Society - in the Chapel
1187 Franklin Street (at Geary Blvd)
San Francisco, CA 94109
|
For more event information: http://www.uusf.org/animalministry
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 2:17 PM
