BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS

Bring your animal companions (or a photograph of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of the earth!



Rev. Dr. John Buehrens will give a homily:

"ALL SENTIENT BEINGS"



Join us in this celebration with music, songs and speakers!

This ritual affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, and to honor Francis of Assisi, patron of all creatures of the earth and the environment - and the namesake of our City!



For more event information: http://www.uusf.org/animalministry

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 2:17 PM