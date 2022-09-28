top
San Francisco
San Francisco
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 10/9/2022
Blessing of the Animals
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 09
Time 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Event Type Vigil/Ritual
Organizer/AuthorDolores Perez Heilbron
Location Details
First Unitarian Universalist Society - in the Chapel
1187 Franklin Street (at Geary Blvd)
San Francisco, CA 94109
BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS
Bring your animal companions (or a photograph of them) and participate in this recognition of all the creatures of the earth!

Rev. Dr. John Buehrens will give a homily:
"ALL SENTIENT BEINGS"

Join us in this celebration with music, songs and speakers!
This ritual affirms respect for all life, reminding us that we are a part of the interdependent web of all existence, and to honor Francis of Assisi, patron of all creatures of the earth and the environment - and the namesake of our City!

202210botaflier.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (428.7KB)
For more event information: http://www.uusf.org/animalministry

Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 28th, 2022 2:17 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code