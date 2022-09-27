Over 240 people have been slain & 12,000 arrested & detained during the Iran Protests, ignited by Mahsa Amini's brutal murder in the hands of the dictators and mullahs ruling Iran.
Join us to honor fallen heroes & in support of a Free Iran 2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | WomynView events for the week of 10/1/2022
|In solidarity with the Womyn of Iran
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 01
|Time
|6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Afsaneh
|Location Details
|San Francisco, corner of Geary and Powell, from 6-8
|
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 11:35 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network