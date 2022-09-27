top
Related Categories: U.S. | Animal Liberation
Activist Smashes Butchery, Poisons Animal Flesh
by Animal Liberation Press Office
Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 11:25 PM
In an anonymous communiquè received by the North American Animal Liberation Press Office, an activist in Portland Oregon has claimed responsibility for the vandalism of a local butcher shop, and the poisoning of the animal flesh which is sold there.
usa_butcher_sep22small.jpg
The communique reads, in full:

I went out at night and smashed the windows of a butchery Laurelhurst Market. I climbed inside and poured rat poison on the animal carcasses in their walkin and deep freezer. I then emailed them telling them that their animal carcasses were poisoned. If they continue anyways, I hope it hurts.


Consumption of animal flesh directly results in the confinement, imprisonment, mistreatment and murder of more than 9 billions innocent sentient beings annually in the US alone. Despite all legislative, educational and protest efforts over the last 30 years, eating the flesh of animals continues to be normalized in our culture, even though it is indisputable that there are detrimental effects on the lives of animals, the environment and human health.

Members of the Animal Liberation Front(ALF) and other underground organizations feel that the most effective way to liberate animals is to break the unjust laws that allow their exploitation. The ALF and other direct-action groups have a history of effectiveness, closing many businesses that exploited animals, hurting many more economically, and freeing tens of thousands of animals, who could spend the remainder of their lives free of torture and suffering. In addition, the publicity gained by publicizing their efforts has changed the minds of countless people who no longer consume the flesh of tortured non-human animals.


Animal Liberation Press Office
825-C Merrimon Avenue #121
Asheville, NC 28804
press [at] animalliberationpressoffice.org
http://www.animalliberationpressoffice.org/
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
