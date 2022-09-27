top
Celebrate Ukraine
Date Saturday October 29
Time 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Emailsfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
Phone415-557-4400
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Creative partners Robert Dawson and Ellen Manchester show slides and discuss their experiences photographing Ukrainian libraries in the capitol city of Kyiv and the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro in 2016. At the time, Dnipro was a three-hour drive from the hot war with Russian separatists in the Donbas region. Recently, both cities have been attacked by Russian missiles. Despite this, the libraries in both cities remain open and committed to important programming such as "Refugees and Forcedly Displaced Persons."

Come hear the voices of Ukrainian librarians through direct voice mails, videos and text messages speaking of their experiences as librarians during the tragedy of this war. This rare, direct connection with people living through a disaster move us to a better understanding of the challenges facing Ukraine today.

Accompanying this presentation is a dance and musical performance to help celebrate the rich and vibrant Ukrainian culture. It includes the Zoloti Maky Ukrainian Dance Ensemble, Ukrainian Choral Group and professional soloists with the bandura, a Ukrainian instrument.

This event is in connection with the exhibit The Global Library Project, Main Library, Jewett Gallery, June 11-November 13, 2022.

Free
sm_1390_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/10/22/present...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 4:57 PM
