The November 8, 2022 ballot contains seven propositions. Some offer easy decisions for the left. Others raise questions about health care and environmental policy, and require us to scrutinize who really benefits and where the money is coming from. Join us with your questions and ideas.
Marsha Feinland – Retired Public School Teacher, Peace and Freedom Party member
David Campbell – Peace and Freedom Party member
David Landry – Peace and Freedom Party Webmaster and Orange County PFP chair
This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.
|Date
|Saturday October 08
|Time
|2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
|Organizer/Author
|Suds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
|info [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
|Location Details
|online
|
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 4:50 PM
