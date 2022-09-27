top
California
California
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: California | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/8/2022
The California Propositions Demystified
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 08
Time 2:30 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorSuds, Snacks, and Socialism Forum Committee
Emailinfo [at] sudssnackssocialism.org
Location Details
online
The November 8, 2022 ballot contains seven propositions. Some offer easy decisions for the left. Others raise questions about health care and environmental policy, and require us to scrutinize who really benefits and where the money is coming from. Join us with your questions and ideas.

Marsha Feinland – Retired Public School Teacher, Peace and Freedom Party member

David Campbell – Peace and Freedom Party member

David Landry – Peace and Freedom Party Webmaster and Orange County PFP chair

This event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.

Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SS_S_CalifProps

For more information email
suds_forum_flyer_-_2022-10_no_org.pdf_600_.jpg
Download PDF (208.3KB)
For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 4:50 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code