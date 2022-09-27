



The November 8, 2022 ballot contains seven propositions. Some offer easy decisions for the left. Others raise questions about health care and environmental policy, and require us to scrutinize who really benefits and where the money is coming from. Join us with your questions and ideas.Marsha Feinland – Retired Public School Teacher, Peace and Freedom Party memberDavid Campbell – Peace and Freedom Party memberDavid Landry – Peace and Freedom Party Webmaster and Orange County PFP chairThis event is sponsored by the Oakland Greens, Bay Area System Change Not Climate Change, and the Alameda County Peace and Freedom Party.Please register in advance at https://bit.ly/SS_S_CalifProps For more information email For more event information: http://www.peaceandfreedom.org

