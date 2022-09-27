top
Related Categories: San Francisco | Racial Justice | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/13/2022
Author Event: Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Thursday October 13
Time 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorSan Francisco Public Library
Emailsfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
Phone415-557-4400
Location Details
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
An evening celebrating the first book to tell the story of the women of the Black Panther Party with contributions by over 50 women Party members, including Angela Davis, Fredrika Newton and Barbara Easley-Cox.

Ericka Huggins, an early Party member and leader along with Bobby Seale and Huey Newton, has written a moving text, sharing what drew so many women to the Party and focusing on their monumental work on behalf of the most vulnerable citizens. Most importantly, the book includes contributions from over 50 former women members-some well-known, others not-who vividly recall their personal experiences from that time. Other texts include a foreword by Angela Davis and an afterword by Alicia Garza.

Comrade Sisters: Women of the Black Panther Party combines photos by Stephen Shames, who at the time was a 20-year-old college student at Berkeley. With the complete trust of the Black Panther Party, Shames took intimate, behind-the-scenes photographs that fully portrayed Party members' lives. This marks his third photo book about the Black Panthers and includes many never-before-published images.

As an activist, former political prisoner and leader in the Black Panther Party, Ericka Huggins has devoted her life to the equitable treatment of all human beings, beyond the boundaries of race, age, culture, class, gender, sexual orientation, ability and status associated with citizenship. For the past 40 years, she has lectured across the country and internationally. She spent 14 years in the Black Panther Party, and eight years as Director of the renowned Oakland Community School (1973-1981).

Stephen Shames has authored over 10 monographs, and his images are in the permanent collections of 40 museums and foundations. His work is dedicated to promoting social change and sharing the stories of those who are frequently overlooked by society.

Free
sm_1393_v0.jpg
original image (1990x995)
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/10/13/author-...

Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 27th, 2022 1:51 PM
