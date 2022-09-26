top
No Honors For Former Japan Prime Minister Abe Say Protesters In San Francisco
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 26th, 2022 11:50 PM
A rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese Consulate to protest the Japanese Kishida government's state memorial for former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Speakers said he was a war monger and denialist of the 'Comfort Women'.
sm_img_9903.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate to protest the Kishida government’s pushing a state funded memorial event for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe which was held on September 27, 2022. They reported on his denialism about the ‘Comfort Women' and his effort to deny the dangers of the broken nuclear Fukushima reactors.
Speakers also said that his support for militarization and war in the Pacific was a threat to the people of Japan and the world. Speakers included retired judges Lillian Sing and Julie Tang and
activists from Northern California.
Speakers also condemned the participation in the Abe memorial of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Leader Nancy Pelosi who is from San Francisco.
The action was sponsored by No Nukes Action, Comfort Workers Justice Coalition, Eclipse, National Lawyers Guild Northern California Chapter and United Front Committee For A Labor Party.

Additional Media:
The Moonie Cult Abe Murder, LDP, Fukushima, Denialism & Fascism With Alexis Dudden
https://youtu.be/5HS-AQqbxf0

The Crime That Killed Shinzo Abe
https://shingetsunewsagency.com/2022/07/10/the-crime-that-killed-shinzo-abe/

Why did Abe appear in a Unification Church video?
http://english.hani.co.kr/arti/english_edition/e_international/1050672.html

Unification Church ex-member in Japan opens up about dark past after mom became follower & LDP Complicity In Covering Up Moonie Crimes
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220715/p2a/00m/0na/016000c

How Shinzo Abe Sought to Rewrite Japanese History
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/how-shinzo-abe-sought-to-rewrite-japanese-history

Abe's Violent Denial: Japan's Prime Minister and the 'Comfort Women'
https://apjjf.org/-K-MIZOGUCHI--Alexis-Dudden/2368/article.pdf

Japan’s rising sun flag has a history of horror. It must be banned at the Tokyo Olympics
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/nov/01/japan-rising-sun-flag-history-olympic-ban-south-korea

Exposing the truth in Moritomo scandal a test for Japanese democratic politics
https://mainichi.jp/english/articles/20220413/p2a/00m/0op/003000
https://www.newyorker.com/news/q-and-a/how-shinzo-abe-sought-to-rewrite-japanese-history?fbclid=IwAR1pn6rj5BV8eKW3kjYqQzxO1NrM66WXAwpxNE_1IPBMzdDLdR5VOEcEBaY

Japan Moritomo Gakuen scandal another history Japan’s nationalists may wish to rewrite and deregulaton of education
http://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2017/03/26/national/moritomo-gakuen-scandal-another-history-japans-nationalists-may-wish-rewrite/#.WNklNBRBi-Q

Japan’s Leader Hurt by New Disclosures Over Ties to Right-Wing Education Group
https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/16/world/asia/japans-leader-hurt-by-new-disclosures-over-ties-to-right-wing-education-group.htmlrref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fasia&action=click&contentCollection=asia®ion=stream&module=stream_unit&version=latest&contentPlacement=2&pgtype=sectionfront&_r=0

For more info:
No Nukes Action
http://nonukesaction.wordpress.com/
Comfort Women Justice Coalition
http://remembercomfortwomen.org
Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/cL9VDpplH9o
§Protesters Were Angry About Abe's Memorial
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 26th, 2022 11:50 PM
sm_img_9946.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Protesters were angry about the Japanese state memorial for former prime minister Abe.
https://youtu.be/cL9VDpplH9o
§State Burial Of Racism Not Abe
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 26th, 2022 11:50 PM
sm_img_9987.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
The Abe LDP government encouraged racism and xenophobia against minorities and other people.
https://youtu.be/cL9VDpplH9o
§In Front Of Japanese Consulate Protesting Abe Memorial
by Labor Video Project
Monday Sep 26th, 2022 11:50 PM
sm_img_9996.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Speakers discussed the history of Shinzo Abe and the war crimes of his family.
https://youtu.be/cL9VDpplH9o
