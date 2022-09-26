A rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese Consulate to protest the Japanese Kishida government's state memorial for former prime minister Shinzo Abe. Speakers said he was a war monger and denialist of the 'Comfort Women'.

A rally was held at the San Francisco Japanese consulate to protest the Kishida government's pushing a state funded memorial event for assassinated former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe which was held on September 27, 2022. They reported on his denialism about the 'Comfort Women' and his effort to deny the dangers of the broken nuclear Fukushima reactors.Speakers also said that his support for militarization and war in the Pacific was a threat to the people of Japan and the world. Speakers included retired judges Lillian Sing and Julie Tang andactivists from Northern California.Speakers also condemned the participation in the Abe memorial of Vice President Kamala Harris and House Leader Nancy Pelosi who is from San Francisco.The action was sponsored by No Nukes Action, Comfort Workers Justice Coalition, Eclipse, National Lawyers Guild Northern California Chapter and United Front Committee For A Labor Party.