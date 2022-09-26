Santa Cruz Dismantles Camp of Hundreds of the Houseless peoplestribune [at] gmail.com)

by People's Tribune

The City of Santa Cruz, CA, in a county with the second highest rent in the country, is evicting an estimated 300 people living in wall-to-wall tents running along a riverbed right next to this largely wealthy city’s downtown. The camp, in existence for about three years, was sanctioned by the City; houseless people were directed to go there because the City didn’t have enough beds. Now, the City cites sanitation, drug use and complaints as reasons for closing the Benchlands camp. “This never needed to become a crisis for the hundreds of houseless people driven to the Benchlands by police and social service agencies. Officials had two years to set up sanitary camps that provided the dignity of showers, water and toilets, but failed to do so, even when provided with millions of dollars from the state and federal governments.” Hear the voices of the houseless about their side of the story in this article.