Join us for a screening of “Jiyan’s Story” on Friday, September 30th from 7-9pm at Subrosa.
Set in the autonomous region of Rojava, the film follows the life of Jiyan Tolhildan, a female guerilla fighter who devoted 20 years of her life to the Kurdish freedom struggle and the liberation of Kurdish women.
On July 22, 2022 Jiyan was martyred after being assassinated by a Turkish drone as she left a forum that celebrated 10 years of the women’s revolution in Rojava.
Learn more about the Kurdish struggle and the Kurdish Women’s Movement by participating in a discussion afterwards that draws from both the film as well as recent updates in the region. We will also be discussing further action we can take as we stand in solidarity with Rojava and the Kurdish people.
|Friday September 30
|7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
|Screening
|Rojava Solidarity Santa Cruz
SubRosa Community Space
703 Pacific Avenue, Santa Cruz
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/1551671521...
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 26th, 2022 1:26 PM
