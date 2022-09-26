



Scott has conducted almost 6,000 interviews with anti-war proponents since 2003, most of which are available on YouTube ( https://www.youtube.com/user/scotthortonshow ). He has authored several books, among them "Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism", "Fool's Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan", "Hotter Than the Sun: Time to Abolish Nuclear Weapons" and is co-author of the forthcoming book "Provoked: America's Role in the U.S.–Ukraine War". Scott's articles have appeared at Antiwar.com, the History News Network and the Christian Science Monitor. He was featured in the 2019 documentary "An Endless War: Getting Out of Afghanistan". In 2007, Scott won the Austin Chronicle's "Best of Austin" award for his Iraq war coverage on Antiwar Radio. For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/americas-role...

