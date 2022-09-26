top
Santa Cruz IMC
Santa Cruz IMC
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Anti-War
View events for the week of 10/1/2022
America’s Role in the Russia-Ukraine War
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Saturday October 01
Time 8:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorResource Center For Nonviolence
Location Details
Resource Center For Nonviolence
612 Ocean Street, Santa Cruz
Scott Horton, editorial director of Antiwar.com, will be speaking about the war in Ukraine, with emphasis on the relationship between the United States and Russia, via video link, at the Resource Center for Nonviolence, 612 Ocean St., Santa Cruz, Saturday, October 1st @ 8:00.

Scott has conducted almost 6,000 interviews with anti-war proponents since 2003, most of which are available on YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/scotthortonshow). He has authored several books, among them "Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism", "Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan", "Hotter Than the Sun: Time to Abolish Nuclear Weapons" and is co-author of the forthcoming book "Provoked: America's Role in the U.S.–Ukraine War". Scott’s articles have appeared at Antiwar.com, the History News Network and the Christian Science Monitor. He was featured in the 2019 documentary "An Endless War: Getting Out of Afghanistan". In 2007, Scott won the Austin Chronicle‘s “Best of Austin” award for his Iraq war coverage on Antiwar Radio.
sm_scott-horton---americas-role-in-the-russia-ukraine-war.jpg
original image (1409x709)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/americas-role...

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 26th, 2022 1:20 PM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code