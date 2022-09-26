9:00 AM - 11:00 AM



Tim will bring us his special insider’s access on the latest happenings at City Hall; will help us decode the confusing State Propositions, and provide the latest up-to-date specifics on our national elections. Join us for a lively discussion.

Zoom Info:

Email contact:

Sponsored by the UUSF Forum & Human Rights Working Group

Tim Redmond is the editor and publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s largest daily, online independent community news and culture site: Anticipating the November elections, which may be the most important election of our lifetimes,Tim will bring us his special insider’s access on the latest happenings at City Hall; will help us decode the confusing State Propositions, and provide the latest up-to-date specifics on our national elections. Join us for a lively discussion.Zoom Info: https://zoom.us/j/94266592820?pwd=QUw1czcyb29rQ3NrZ0IzRG9McUVudz09 Email contact: forum [at] uusf.org Sponsored by the UUSF Forum & Human Rights Working Group Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 26th, 2022 11:54 AM