Election discussion with Tim Redmond
Date Sunday October 23
Time 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Type Speaker
Organizer/AuthorUUSF Morning Forum
Location Details
Unitarian Universalist Society
1187 Franklin St. San Francisco
In person in the Thomas Starr King room.
And on Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/94266592820?pwd=QUw1czcyb29rQ3NrZ0IzRG9McUVudz09
Tim Redmond is the editor and publisher of 48 Hills, San Francisco’s largest daily, online independent community news and culture site: Anticipating the November elections, which may be the most important election of our lifetimes,
Tim will bring us his special insider’s access on the latest happenings at City Hall; will help us decode the confusing State Propositions, and provide the latest up-to-date specifics on our national elections. Join us for a lively discussion.
Zoom Info: https://zoom.us/j/94266592820?pwd=QUw1czcyb29rQ3NrZ0IzRG9McUVudz09
Email contact: forum [at] uusf.org
Sponsored by the UUSF Forum & Human Rights Working Group
