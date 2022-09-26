War, Inflation, Growth of the Far-Right …
How Can the European Working Class Fight Back?
Putin’s violent aggression against Ukraine has accelerated imperialist rivalries. The steep rise in military spending and the explosion of gas prices have little to do with benefiting the oppressed Ukrainian people — but everything to do with the competition between capitalist powers. This situation is being used by the European bosses to push their agenda in attacking the working class. The profit-driven inflation is a weapon of mass destruction against workers’ wages. Militarism, nationalism, and racism are feeding far-right forces, which today participate in a number of European governments.
The working class has not been passive in front of these attacks. Massive strikes in England and large union demonstrations have taken place in France and Belgium, though the union representatives and the politicians they are linked to have tried to limit these initiatives. A real fightback by the European working class represents the only hope to change the situation.
Join us as Raphaël Preston, a long time French revolutionary activist of the French group l’Etincelle (the Spark), a faction of the NPA (New Anti-capitalist Party) will give a presentation on the current situation in Europe.
International | Labor & Workers
War, Inflation, Growth of the Far-Right … How Can the European Working Class Fight Back?
|Date
|Saturday October 22
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Socialists
|Location Details
ZOOM Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09
Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/10-22-22-th/
Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 26th, 2022 9:03 AM
