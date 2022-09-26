top
Americas
Americas
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Americas | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
View events for the week of 10/9/2022
The Fight for Reproductive Rights in Argentina
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 09
Time 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorSpeak Out Socialists
Location Details
ZOOM Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09

Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756

One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US

Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
Session 2: Sunday, Oct. 9, 3:00 pm – 4:30 PDT 6:00-7:30 EDT :
The Fight for Reproductive Rights in Argentina
Speaker: Juliana Cabrera is an activist in the women’s movement, member of the Partido Obrero (Worker’s Party) of Argentina, as well as of the Working Women’s Plenary Grouping. She advises Congresswoman Romina Del Pla of the FITU (Left Worker’s Front United). She is a university professor of Sociology with a specialization in Integral Sexual Education.
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/1022ds/

Added to the calendar on Monday Sep 26th, 2022 9:01 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
East Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Arts + Action
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
International
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code