Session 2: Sunday, Oct. 9, 3:00 pm – 4:30 PDT 6:00-7:30 EDT :
The Fight for Reproductive Rights in Argentina
Speaker: Juliana Cabrera is an activist in the women’s movement, member of the Partido Obrero (Worker’s Party) of Argentina, as well as of the Working Women’s Plenary Grouping. She advises Congresswoman Romina Del Pla of the FITU (Left Worker’s Front United). She is a university professor of Sociology with a specialization in Integral Sexual Education.
Related Categories: Americas | International | Health, Housing & Public Services | Womyn
|Date
|Sunday October 09
|Time
|3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
|Event Type
|Class/Workshop
|Organizer/Author
|Speak Out Socialists
|Location Details
|
ZOOM Link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82158800683?pwd=N2J6UjgxNWhNak1WRWdUdm9CUit4QT09
Meeting ID: 821 5880 0683
Passcode: 340756
One tap mobile
+16699009128,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US (San Jose) +16694449171,,82158800683#,,,,340756# US
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 9128 US (San Jose)
+1 669 444 9171 US
+1 719 359 4580 US
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
+1 646 931 3860 US
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 309 205 3325 US
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 386 347 5053 US
+1 564 217 2000 US
+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)
|
For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/1022ds/
