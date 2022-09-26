Session 2: Sunday, Oct. 9, 3:00 pm – 4:30 PDT 6:00-7:30 EDT :

The Fight for Reproductive Rights in Argentina

Speaker: Juliana Cabrera is an activist in the women’s movement, member of the Partido Obrero (Worker’s Party) of Argentina, as well as of the Working Women’s Plenary Grouping. She advises Congresswoman Romina Del Pla of the FITU (Left Worker’s Front United). She is a university professor of Sociology with a specialization in Integral Sexual Education.

