Speak Out Now is hosting a two-part online discussion series.

Everyone is welcome.

Please join us for one or both sessions.

Session 1: Sunday, Oct. 2, 3:00 pm – 4:30 PST (6:00 pm-7:30 EST) :

Origins of Women’s Oppression – Class Society

Speaker: Laura is a high school teacher and activist in Speak Out Now. She has been a socialist revolutionary since the 1980s, when the U.S.-backed wars in Central America compelled her to become active.



Session 2: Sunday, Oct. 9, 3:00 pm – 4:30 PDT 6:00-7:30 EDT :

The Fight for Reproductive Rights in Argentina

Speaker: Juliana Cabrera is an activist in the women’s movement, member of the Partido Obrero (Worker’s Party) of Argentina, as well as of the Working Women’s Plenary Grouping. She advises Congresswoman Romina Del Pla of the FITU (Left Worker’s Front United). She is a university professor of Sociology with a specialization in Integral Sexual Education. For more event information: https://speakoutsocialists.org/1022ds/

