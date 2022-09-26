Ukraine war - a new stage by Bernhard Romeike and Tomasz Konicz



One of the peculiarities of this war is that it remains a war of aggression by Russia, but some characteristics have changed. When Tsar Putin gave the order for war in February, the war was against fascism in Ukraine...Putin's order for partial mobilization is also good news. It means that nuclear weapons will probably not be used in the new stage of the war