Related Categories: East Bay | Animal Liberation
View events for the week of 9/26/2022
March Against UC Berkeley’s Support of Factory Farming
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Monday September 26
Time 1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorCassie King
Emailcking [at] berkeley.edu
Phone5105078075
Location Details
Meeting at Sproul Hall at UC Berkeley
UC Berkeley’s dining hall system, Cal Dining, is actively purchasing meat and other animal products from factory farms that have been exposed for extreme animal cruelty, worker abuse, and environmental pollution.
Tyson Foods is perhaps the most disturbing company that Cal Dining works with. Tyson Foods has been investigated by numerous animal rights organizations, including our student group. Time and time again, they’ve been found abusing chickens by crowding them together in filthy conditions, denying them veterinary care, mutilating them with no anesthesia, throwing them in the trash alive, and so much more. Tyson is also ranked 5th in terms of most workers injured on the job and a civil rights complaint was filed against them in 2020. They’re the #1 water polluter in agribusiness, polluting the waterways more than even Exxonmobile.
Cal Dining states on their website that they “prioritizes ingredients from producers that practice environmental and social responsibility.” Tyson Foods practices the opposite, as do other companies Cal Dining works with such as Hormel and Real Good Fish.
This month, we will be marching through campus to show UC Berkeley that their students want to see them put their money where their mouth is and transition away from using factory farms to supply animal products in the dining halls.
Like all of our events, this march will be strictly nonviolent in word, action, and tone.
Everyone is welcome!
Signs and other materials will be provided. If you want to join our sign-making party, come to the Berkeley Animal Rights Center at 7:00 pm on September 21st!
WHEN: Monday, September 26th at 1:00 pm
WHERE: We will be meeting in front of Sproul Hall and then marching through campus
WHAT: March against factory farming
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/3319400308...

Added to the calendar on Sunday Sep 25th, 2022 3:05 PM
