Resist the patriarchy. Stand with the womyn of Iran, fighting for freedom, life and dignity.
Do it for Mahsa Amin
Sunday human chain on the Golden Gate Bridge 11 am
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | WomynView events for the week of 9/25/2022
|Solidarity rallies for the Womyn of Iran
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 25
|Time
|11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Vigil/Ritual
|Organizer/Author
|Afsaneh
|Location Details
|San Francisco Welcome center plaza- near the Bridge
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 6:48 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network