A rally on 9/22/22 was held at the San Francisco Chronicle to call on the paper to support the dropping of charges against Julian Assange and for his freedom. Speakers pointed out that the prosecution of Australian journalist and publisher Julian Assange for espionage threatened not only reporters in the United Stated and around the world but all publishers including the Hearst owned SF Chronicle. Any journalist or publisher worldwide could be prosecuted under the same legislation if they are successful against Assange. Speakers also pointed out that is was a bipartisan prosecution of Assange by both Democrats and Republican administrations.The CWA NG Pacifica Media Workers Guild has passed a resolution of support for the freedom of Julian Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.The rally coincided with the tour of musician and artist Roger Waters who has included a message to free Julian Assange. The rally was sponsored by the Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.Additional media:No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DCFree Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected ExtraditionIFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian AssangePress Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & CarmodyMEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedomThe Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A ForumSF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian AssangeFor more information:Bay Action To Free Julian AssangeProduction of Labor Video Project