Related Categories: San Francisco | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Media Activism & Independent Media | Police State & Prisons
SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange!
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
A rally was held at the San Francisco Chronicle calling on them to end their silence on Assange and to support the dropping of charges and for his freedom.
sm_img_9736.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A rally on 9/22/22 was held at the San Francisco Chronicle to call on the paper to support the dropping of charges against Julian Assange and for his freedom. Speakers pointed out that the prosecution of Australian journalist and publisher Julian Assange for espionage threatened not only reporters in the United Stated and around the world but all publishers including the Hearst owned SF Chronicle. Any journalist or publisher worldwide could be prosecuted under the same legislation if they are successful against Assange. Speakers also pointed out that is was a bipartisan prosecution of Assange by both Democrats and Republican administrations.

The CWA NG Pacifica Media Workers Guild has passed a resolution of support for the freedom of Julian Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.

The rally coincided with the tour of musician and artist Roger Waters who has included a message to free Julian Assange. The rally was sponsored by the Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.

Additional media:
No Extradition Of Julian Assange! Rally At US Justice Dept Washington DC
https://youtu.be/LMRtb30DOe0

Free Assange & All Journalists/Whistleblower Rally in SF After UK Court Rejected Extradition
https://youtu.be/HPsPJt0e9I4

IFJ 30th World Congress Passes Resolution In Defense of Assange "a threat to journalists and journalism around the world"
https://www.ifj.org/fileadmin/user_upload/Urgentmotions_IFJCongress_2019.pdf_170619.pdf?fbclid=IwAR3DElZ6rIh5OgpGVCLtgEuGKvC0toyQPAw0SF2pg9NRy3dGSx1Ln3CWXrk

San Francisco Labor Council 02-11-19 Resolution in Support of the Defense of Whistle Blower & Journalist Julian Assange
https://sflaborcouncil.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/02-11-19Resolution-in-Support-of-the-Defense-of-WhistleblowerAssange.pdf

Press Freedom, Whistleblowers & The Case Of Assange, Manning & Carmody
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_0Ps-vxaaSw

MEAA Australia’s Media Workers Union-New Assange charges pose a threat to press freedom
https://www.meaa.org/news/new-assange-charges-pose-a-threat-to-press-freedom/

The Attack On Julian Assange, Journalists, Democratic Rights, Labor & Imperialist War: A Forum
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PLDGwPw_TuE&t=221s

SF Trade Unionists & SFLC Delegates Speak Out On The Case Of Julian Assange
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mujVU2Y5PAo&t=230s

For more information:
Bay Action To Free Julian Assange
http://www.BayAction2FreeAssange.org

Production of Labor Video Project
http://www.labormedia.net
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§San Francisco Chronicle End Silence On Assange
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9744.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Part of the rally to call on the SF Chronicle to support the dropping of espionage charges against Julian Assange and for him to be freed.
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§US Publishers Must Stand With Assange
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9730.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A participant calling on all publishers to take a stand for Assange.
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§Truth Is Not A Crime-Pacifica Radio Network Supports Assange
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9800.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Truth Is Not A Crime was one of the signs. Also Rescue Pacifica at KPFA fought for a resolution for Assange at KPFA. The KPFA "protectors" and management opposed it but Pacifica nationally endorsed the campaign to free Julian Assange.
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§Free Julian Assange Now!
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9728.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Two of the participants at the rally outside the SF Chronicle
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§Take Action Free Assange Banner In Front of SF Chronicle
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9685.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
A banner in front of the SF Chronicle
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§Free Julian Assange Screen At Roger Water's Concert
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:25 PM
sm_img_9843.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Musican and artist Roger Water's supported the campaign to free Julian Assange
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
§Lock Up The Killers At Water's Concert
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 24th, 2022 5:26 PM
sm_img_9845.jpg
original image (3520x1980)
Roger Waters calls for locking up the real war criminals in Iraq and other countries the US has invaded.
https://youtu.be/FfDHd_mo0cY
