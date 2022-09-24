From the Open-Publishing Calendar
SF Chronicle No Silence On Assange!
A rally was held at the San Francisco Chronicle calling on them to end their silence on Assange and to support the dropping of charges and for his freedom.
A rally on 9/22/22 was held at the San Francisco Chronicle to call on the paper to support the dropping of charges against Julian Assange and for his freedom. Speakers pointed out that the prosecution of Australian journalist and publisher Julian Assange for espionage threatened not only reporters in the United Stated and around the world but all publishers including the Hearst owned SF Chronicle. Any journalist or publisher worldwide could be prosecuted under the same legislation if they are successful against Assange. Speakers also pointed out that is was a bipartisan prosecution of Assange by both Democrats and Republican administrations.
The CWA NG Pacifica Media Workers Guild has passed a resolution of support for the freedom of Julian Assange as well as the San Francisco Labor Council.
The rally coincided with the tour of musician and artist Roger Waters who has included a message to free Julian Assange. The rally was sponsored by the Bay Action Committee To Free Julian Assange.
