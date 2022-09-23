From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | LGBTI / Queer | Police State & Prisons
Concord Police and Theocratic Nationalists Endorse Same Council Candidate
Robert Ring is endorsed by the Concord Police Department for the District 1 council seat. Robert Ring also has the support of the American Council, a Christian Nationalist PAC which is supporting like-minded candidates in city council and school board races.
The Concord Police Officer's Association have gone all in on Robert Ring. Concord's fourth district has 3 candidates, and Robert Ring is their guy. During last month's Contra Costa County TV forum for D1 candidates, He touted his double endorsement from the Police Association and the Contra Costa County Deputy District Attorney's Association. Ring said "I am the candidate of law and order."
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs
As part of his platform, Robert Ring proposes raising the pay of the police department. Ring acknowledges that 57% of the Concord city budget goes to the police, but he is calling for an increase for pay and for equipment. Ring has not explained where the money for such an increase in police spending is going to come from.
Robert Ring received $1,500 from the police association. It's an investment. Need to spend to money to make money.
Ring is the "law and order" candidate. What guides his sense of what that phrase means? Is he guided by the "Book of American Laws" (She-Hulk reference, I couldn't resist) or could Ring be guided by some particular religious sense of "law and order"?
Robert Ring received a payment of one-thousand dollars from a Christian Nationalist PAC called the The American Council for Evangelicals (or just The American Council for short). The American Council is a California based PAC that is trying to place candidates in city councils and school boards. They have candidates who are sympathetic to their theocratic values. The American Council is mobilizing to seat candidates who believe American is a Christian nation, and should be governed by their ultra-Conservative interpretation of the Bible. Robert Ring is one of those theocratic nationalist candidates.
On the subject of LGBTQ+ rights, the American Council does not approve of homosexuality nor same-sex marriage. The PAC believes that liberal attitudes of supporting the the LGBTQ+ community are damaging. They believe American society has compromised too much to the LGBTQ+ community. They believe these compromises are separating America from God.
Their stated goal is "mobilizing people of faith to pursue revival and reformation in America." (Website: https://www.theamericancouncil.com) These are right-wing Evangelicals who want to Make American Great Again. Former Trump senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany is headlining the American Council Gala. This is a fundraiser to "fight for Biblical values in in legislation and the ballot box". (Info here: https://americancouncil.ticketspice.com/the-american-council-gala) This is a theocratic fascist political movement, and Robert Ring is the candidate for "law and order" in Concord.
The general council for the American Council is Denise Grace Gitsham: a former White House aide for George W Bush, a public speaker at CPAC, and Trump supporter. Advising the American Council is Kelly Kullberg, who organized a far-right astroturfing network called the Kullberg Network. This was a 2020 pro-Trump campaign used to spread conspiracy theories, anti-Islamic sentiment and racial propaganda. This White Christian Nationalist effort also opperated sock-puppet social media accounts for "Blacks for Trump". (Snopes: http://www.snopes.com/news/2020/11/03/kullberg-network-reemerges) Robert Ring received $1000 dollars from this organization. Robert Ring is the "law and order" candidate. The Concord Police Officers association has fully endorsed him.
Who else has endorsed Robert Ring? Sitting councilperson for Concord's first district Tim McGallian. Ring also has the endorsement of Assembly-member (CA 14) Tim Grayson, a former city council member and an Evangelical preacher. Grayson was a Republican, who cleverly ran as a Democrat to get his seat on the state Assembly. Here's a photo of Grayson and the "law and order" candidate: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=124613253684238
The Contra Costa Building and Construction Trades Council also endorse Ring. Ring is Pro-Seeno. The Seeno family of developers are in negotiation with the city of Concord to develop the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Ring's two opponents are both against Seeno, as is the general public. The Seeno deal has become a huge scandal, with allegations of bribery and organized-crime tactics. Oh, the police association is also involved with this scandal, as they have openly supported Seeno. Why are the police involved in a construction and development matter? That's a good question, which seems to involve some kind of quid pro quo. Ring's the "law and order" candidate.
Christian Nationalists are supporting Robert Ring. The cops like him, too. The 2 Tims - McGallian and Grayson - are all in on Ring. The endorsements and the checks are coming in.... Ring-A-Ding-DIng! Ka-ching!
Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uN-KtPXDnzs
As part of his platform, Robert Ring proposes raising the pay of the police department. Ring acknowledges that 57% of the Concord city budget goes to the police, but he is calling for an increase for pay and for equipment. Ring has not explained where the money for such an increase in police spending is going to come from.
Robert Ring received $1,500 from the police association. It's an investment. Need to spend to money to make money.
Ring is the "law and order" candidate. What guides his sense of what that phrase means? Is he guided by the "Book of American Laws" (She-Hulk reference, I couldn't resist) or could Ring be guided by some particular religious sense of "law and order"?
Robert Ring received a payment of one-thousand dollars from a Christian Nationalist PAC called the The American Council for Evangelicals (or just The American Council for short). The American Council is a California based PAC that is trying to place candidates in city councils and school boards. They have candidates who are sympathetic to their theocratic values. The American Council is mobilizing to seat candidates who believe American is a Christian nation, and should be governed by their ultra-Conservative interpretation of the Bible. Robert Ring is one of those theocratic nationalist candidates.
On the subject of LGBTQ+ rights, the American Council does not approve of homosexuality nor same-sex marriage. The PAC believes that liberal attitudes of supporting the the LGBTQ+ community are damaging. They believe American society has compromised too much to the LGBTQ+ community. They believe these compromises are separating America from God.
Their stated goal is "mobilizing people of faith to pursue revival and reformation in America." (Website: https://www.theamericancouncil.com) These are right-wing Evangelicals who want to Make American Great Again. Former Trump senior adviser Kayleigh McEnany is headlining the American Council Gala. This is a fundraiser to "fight for Biblical values in in legislation and the ballot box". (Info here: https://americancouncil.ticketspice.com/the-american-council-gala) This is a theocratic fascist political movement, and Robert Ring is the candidate for "law and order" in Concord.
The general council for the American Council is Denise Grace Gitsham: a former White House aide for George W Bush, a public speaker at CPAC, and Trump supporter. Advising the American Council is Kelly Kullberg, who organized a far-right astroturfing network called the Kullberg Network. This was a 2020 pro-Trump campaign used to spread conspiracy theories, anti-Islamic sentiment and racial propaganda. This White Christian Nationalist effort also opperated sock-puppet social media accounts for "Blacks for Trump". (Snopes: http://www.snopes.com/news/2020/11/03/kullberg-network-reemerges) Robert Ring received $1000 dollars from this organization. Robert Ring is the "law and order" candidate. The Concord Police Officers association has fully endorsed him.
Who else has endorsed Robert Ring? Sitting councilperson for Concord's first district Tim McGallian. Ring also has the endorsement of Assembly-member (CA 14) Tim Grayson, a former city council member and an Evangelical preacher. Grayson was a Republican, who cleverly ran as a Democrat to get his seat on the state Assembly. Here's a photo of Grayson and the "law and order" candidate: https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=124613253684238
The Contra Costa Building and Construction Trades Council also endorse Ring. Ring is Pro-Seeno. The Seeno family of developers are in negotiation with the city of Concord to develop the Concord Naval Weapons Station. Ring's two opponents are both against Seeno, as is the general public. The Seeno deal has become a huge scandal, with allegations of bribery and organized-crime tactics. Oh, the police association is also involved with this scandal, as they have openly supported Seeno. Why are the police involved in a construction and development matter? That's a good question, which seems to involve some kind of quid pro quo. Ring's the "law and order" candidate.
Christian Nationalists are supporting Robert Ring. The cops like him, too. The 2 Tims - McGallian and Grayson - are all in on Ring. The endorsements and the checks are coming in.... Ring-A-Ding-DIng! Ka-ching!
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network