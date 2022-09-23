top
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Government & Elections
View events for the week of 10/2/2022
Inspired By Women: A Fundraiser for Felipe Hernandez
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 02
Time 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Type Panel Discussion
Organizer/AuthorHernandez for Supervisor 2022
Location Details
Studio Judy G
430 Main Street
Watsonville, CA

Sunday October 2nd, from 3pm -5pm.
La mayoría de los miembros de la comunidad de Watsonville han pedido un mejor transporte público por tren y autobús. Felipe Hernández ESCUCHÓ a la comunidad y luchó por lo que la gente quería al respaldar un NO a la Medida D y un SÍ al futuro Transporte Ferroviario de Watsonville.

Felipe Hernandez
Honestidad. Valentía. Integridad.

Ven a Watsonville "Studio Judy G", 430 Main Street Domingo 2 de octubre, de 15 a 17 h.

A majority of Watsonville community members have been asking for more robust public rail and bus transit. Felipe Hernandez LISTENED to the community and fought for what the people wanted by endorsing NO on Measure D and a YES to future rail transit for Watsonville.

Felipe Hernandez
Honesty. Bravery. Integrity.
sm_copy_of_copy_of_women_creating_power_a_panel_of_community_leaders_share_personal_experiences__2_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
For more event information: https://www.voteforfelipe.com

Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 23rd, 2022 9:47 AM
§
by Hernandez for Supervisor 2022
Friday Sep 23rd, 2022 9:47 AM
sm_copy_of_copy_of_women_creating_power_a_panel_of_community_leaders_share_personal_experiences__1_.jpg
original image (1080x1080)
https://www.voteforfelipe.com
