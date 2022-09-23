La mayoría de los miembros de la comunidad de Watsonville han pedido un mejor transporte público por tren y autobús. Felipe Hernández ESCUCHÓ a la comunidad y luchó por lo que la gente quería al respaldar un NO a la Medida D y un SÍ al futuro Transporte Ferroviario de Watsonville.



Felipe Hernandez

Honestidad. Valentía. Integridad.



Ven a Watsonville "Studio Judy G", 430 Main Street Domingo 2 de octubre, de 15 a 17 h.



A majority of Watsonville community members have been asking for more robust public rail and bus transit. Felipe Hernandez LISTENED to the community and fought for what the people wanted by endorsing NO on Measure D and a YES to future rail transit for Watsonville.



Felipe Hernandez

Honesty. Bravery. Integrity.



Added to the calendar on Friday Sep 23rd, 2022 9:47 AM