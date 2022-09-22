Climatize's Equity Summit is a job fair designed to uplift BIPOC talent into your favorite climate-focused companies, start ups and orgs.



Welcome to Climatize’s first Equity Summit! At the Equity Summit, we aim to help close the racial gap in the climate tech industry by supporting Black, Indigenous, Asian/Pacific Islander and local talent of color into climate-focused job opportunities.



Here at the Equity Summit, Climatize is putting a specialized spin to “job fair” by directly pipelining young BIPOC talent into a diverse array of existing and prospective internships, as well any related job hires. Come join a convening of talented youth of color, from UCSC to Cabrillo College, ready to explore opportunities at forward-facing companies capturing the collective power of diversity. Hosted by Community Organizer Ayo Banjo.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 22nd, 2022 3:19 PM