Drew Harrison of The Sun Kings presents a loving, emotionally charged retrospective of the life and career of one of the most popular artists of all time, told through stories and songs from The Beatles years through the final recordings of his life.

Don’t miss this intensely personal evening, as Drew Harrison brings to life the career of one of the best-loved and most intriguing artists of our time. Drew will be joined by the very talented Tommy Cosentino on piano to further enhance this acoustic celebration of the music of John Lennon on his birthday! For more event information: https://www.rhythmix.org/events/in-the-spi...

