top
East Bay
East Bay
Indybay
Indybay
protest cheer
indybay menu
category menu
publish menu
Indybay
Regions
Indybay Regions North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area North Coast Central Valley North Bay East Bay South Bay San Francisco Peninsula Santa Cruz IMC - Independent Media Center for the Monterey Bay Area California United States International Americas Haiti Iraq Palestine Afghanistan
Topics
Newswire
Calendar
Features
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Arts + Action
View events for the week of 10/21/2022
BAILA! Community Dance Party
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Friday October 21
Time 7:30 PM - 1:30 AM
Event Type Concert/Show
Organizer/AuthorLa Peña Cultural Center
Location Details
La Peña Cultural Center
La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.

The vibe of this party will be like a spontaneous dance party that broke out in your kitchen, only if your kitchen had big wood floors, a great live band and sound system, and 200 of your friends, chosen family, and a few intriguing strangers...

Like all events at La Peña, this gathering will be beyond inclusive of all cultures, ages, orientations and identities so you can bring your whole self to the dance floor and be properly celebrated.

PLEASE NOTE: We will require ID & Proof of Full Vaccination at the door. Booster shots and the use of masks inside will both be encouraged but NOT mandatory. See our most updated Covid-19 Policy at Lapena.org.
sm_flyer_slider_website.jpg
original image (1140x420)
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baila-communi...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 22nd, 2022 11:16 AM
Add Your Comments
Support Independent Media
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!

Donate

Donate Now!

$ 140.00 donated
in the past month

Get Involved

If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.

Publish

Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.

Regions
North Coast
Central Valley
North Bay
South Bay
San Francisco
Peninsula
Santa Cruz
California
US
International
Topics
Animal Lib
Anti-War
Drug War
Education
En Español
Environment
Global Justice
Government
Health/Housing
Immigrant
Media
Labor
LGBTI / Queer
Police State
Racial Justice
Womyn
International
Americas
Haiti
Iraq
Palestine
Afghanistan
More
FAQ
Make Media
Get Involved
Photo Gallery
Feature Archives
Fault Lines
Links
Search Indybay's Archives
Advanced Search
IMC Network
© 2000–2022 San Francisco Bay Area Independent Media Center. Unless otherwise stated by the author, all content is free for non-commercial reuse, reprint, and rebroadcast, on the net and elsewhere. Opinions are those of the contributors and are not necessarily endorsed by the SF Bay Area IMC.
Disclaimer | Copyright Policy | Privacy | Contact | Source Code