La Peña’s BAILA Community Dance Party keeps going strong: put October 21st in your calendar and get ready to feel how fun life can be when you’re dancing! Come and experience three rooms of Latin Hits, salsa, bachata, community, and more! Discount tickets and more information available at bit.ly/bailaparty.



The vibe of this party will be like a spontaneous dance party that broke out in your kitchen, only if your kitchen had big wood floors, a great live band and sound system, and 200 of your friends, chosen family, and a few intriguing strangers...



Like all events at La Peña, this gathering will be beyond inclusive of all cultures, ages, orientations and identities so you can bring your whole self to the dance floor and be properly celebrated.



PLEASE NOTE: We will require ID & Proof of Full Vaccination at the door. Booster shots and the use of masks inside will both be encouraged but NOT mandatory. See our most updated Covid-19 Policy at Lapena.org.

For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/baila-communi...

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 22nd, 2022 11:16 AM