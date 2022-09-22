The Womxn of Color Open Mic returns once again to La Peña!
This Open Mic event provides a space to celebrate the voices of women of color that enact and highlight the beauty of our cultural diversity. This time, we will highlight performances with an emphasis on the experiences of Indigenous women in honor of Indigenous Peoples Day. We welcome ALL who experience life through the lens of woman in body, spirit, or identity - past, present, future, and fluid. Come support local Bay Area talent or get ready to perform yourself!
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: East Bay | Global Justice & Anti-Capitalism | Racial JusticeView events for the week of 10/14/2022
|Empowering Womxn of Color Open Mic
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Friday October 14
|Time
|8:00 PM - 10:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|La Peña Cultural Center
|Location Details
|La Peña Cultural Center
|
For more event information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/empowering-wo...
Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 22nd, 2022 10:27 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network