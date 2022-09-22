Community activists, kids and public education supporters protested at the LA meeting of FCMAT. They spoke out and shut it down when the FCMAT refused to provide answers.

Dozens of parents, students, teachers and public education advocate from around the state rallied and spoke out at the meeting of FCMAT Fiscal Crisis & Management Assistance Team (FCMAT) in Downey at the Los Angeles County Board of Education. They were from the Ingelwood School District and the Oakland Unified school district.FCMAT is a "non-profit" funded by the State of California which they said had been used as a tool to destroy public schools in Black and Brown working class communities while expanding charters. The FCMAT tried to keep the community and labor members out but were forced allowed them to speak and later were forced too adjourn the meeting after speaker demanded answers. The FCMAT board is made up mostly of superintendents from rural white districts and also charter representatives. State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond has backed FCMAT allowing to push forward with the closure of 11 schools in Oakland and around the state.Participants called for the shutdown of the state funded agency and full funding for public schools in California.This was the first protest against FCMAT which usually is able to operate without public oversight. The UTLA, OEA, SEIU, CTA, CFT and other education unions in the State have been completely silent about this union busting "non-profit" funded by the Democratic legislature and Governor.The action was supported by Oakland Not For Sale, Schools & Labor Against Privatization SLAP, We Are F.R.E.E. Inglewood, Real Moms Of Magnolia Street Resident of Oakland, HEAT, Higher Education Action Team HEAT, United Front Committee For A Labor Party UFLCP and Inglewood Rising.This action took place on 9/21/22