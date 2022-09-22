The Christian nationalist political action committee The American Council has given one-thousand dollars to Concord district-1 candidate Robert Ring. Robert Ring will be present at a political candidate forum on Wednesday September 28 at council chambers.



This political event is open to the public. The residents of Concord will have this opportunity to reject Christian nationalism in our city council election. We aren't doing Christian Nationalism here.

Added to the calendar on Thursday Sep 22nd, 2022 1:53 AM