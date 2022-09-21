Oct. 13, 14, 15, 8pm, Oct. 16. 2pm; Oct. 20, 21, 22, 8pm, Oct. 23 2pm; Oct. 27, 28, 29 8pm, Oct. 30, 2pm



By: Bruce Norris

Directed By: Phaedra Tillery-Boughton



Winner of both the Pulitzer Prize and the Tony Award for Best Play, Clybourne Park is a razor-sharp satire about the politics of race. In response to Lorraine Hansberry's A Raisin in the Sun, playwright Bruce Norris set up Clybourne Park as a pair of scenes that bookend Hansberry's piece.



These two scenes, fifty years apart, are both set in the same modest bungalow on Chicago's northwest side that features at the center of A Raisin in the Sun. The first scene takes place before and the second scene takes place after the events of A Raisin in the Sun. In 1959, Russ and Bev are moving out to the suburbs after the tragic death of their son. Inadvertently, they have sold their house to the neighborhood's first black family. Fifty years later in 2009, the roles are reversed when a young white couple buys the lot in what is now a predominantly black neighborhood, signaling a new wave of gentrification. In both instances, a community showdown takes place, pitting race against real estate with this home as the battleground.



$32 - $60. For more event information: https://www.hillbarntheatre.org/

