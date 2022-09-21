Corporate concentration (and profits) have breached the stratosphere. An ever-expanding constellation of industries are now monopolies (where sellers have excessive power over buyers), monopsonies (where buyers hold the whip hand over sellers)-or both. Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow argue in their new book that the result is Chokepoint Capitalism: rigged markets where powerful corporations have managed to position themselves between workers and customers in ways that allow them to extract far more than their fair share of value.
Nowhere are chokepoints more endemic than creative labor markets. Chokepoint Capitalism details breathtaking abuses being carried out in almost every place creativity meets money: book publishing; Hollywood screenwriting; game development; news; music streaming, publishing, and ticketing, and more. Deconstructing the playbook used by Big Tech and Big Content to create their chokepoints, Giblin and Doctorow show the problem to be fundamentally one of power imbalance. But they don't stop there. They have a whole bunch of detailed, rousing, unabashedly hopeful proposals for change, showing how creators and audiences can work together to widen these chokepoints out-and get artists paid.
Free
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | Arts + ActionView events for the week of 9/25/2022
|Author: Rebecca Giblin and Cory Doctorow
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Sunday September 25
|Time
|2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
|Event Type
|Speaker
|Organizer/Author
|San Francisco Public Library
|sfplcpp [at] sfpl.org
|Phone
|415-557-4400
|Location Details
|
San Francisco Main Library
100 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
|
For more event information: https://sfpl.org/events/2022/09/25/author-...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 2:59 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network