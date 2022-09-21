History tells us the Ag Commissioner and the Board of Supervisors need to be pushed by public pressure to reduce pesticide threats. You can help this community effort by participating in all or some of three events on Tuesday, September 27th:
1) 8:30 – 9:30 am, 1428 Abbott St., Salinas: Delegation and Delivery of a community letter to the Ag Commissioner at his office.
2) 10:00 – 11:15 am, Monterey County Government Center, 168 W. Alisal, Salinas: Public Comment period. Call for protections from cancer-causing 1,3-D (Telone) and for a new Ag Commissioner who will prioritize public health and meet with the public (Commissioner Henry Gonzales is retiring at the end of December).
3) 11:30 am, outside Monterey County Government Center: SASS News conference.
What do we want?
-- Reduce the air-concentration of the cancer-causing pesticide 1,3-D (Telone) to the level our State scientists say is safe
-- Web-post the Notices of Intent (NOIs) to apply 1,3-D so the community can take precautions to avoid exposure
-- Appoint a new Ag Commissioner who will act on science to protect the health of Monterey County residents
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: Santa Cruz Indymedia | Environment & Forest Defense | Health, Housing & Public ServicesView events for the week of 9/27/2022
|Stop Pesticide Secrecy in Monterey County
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Tuesday September 27
|Time
|8:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|Event Type
|Other
|Organizer/Author
|Safe Ag Safe Schools
|Location Details
|8:30 AM at 1428 Abbott St. Salinas; 10 AM at 168 W Alisal, Salinas
|
For more event information: https://www.facebook.com/events/5127618039...
Added to the calendar on Wednesday Sep 21st, 2022 10:22 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network