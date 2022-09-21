History tells us the Ag Commissioner and the Board of Supervisors need to be pushed by public pressure to reduce pesticide threats. You can help this community effort by participating in all or some of three events on Tuesday, September 27th:

1) 8:30 – 9:30 am, 1428 Abbott St., Salinas: Delegation and Delivery of a community letter to the Ag Commissioner at his office.

2) 10:00 – 11:15 am, Monterey County Government Center, 168 W. Alisal, Salinas: Public Comment period. Call for protections from cancer-causing 1,3-D (Telone) and for a new Ag Commissioner who will prioritize public health and meet with the public (Commissioner Henry Gonzales is retiring at the end of December).

3) 11:30 am, outside Monterey County Government Center: SASS News conference.



What do we want?

-- Reduce the air-concentration of the cancer-causing pesticide 1,3-D (Telone) to the level our State scientists say is safe

-- Web-post the Notices of Intent (NOIs) to apply 1,3-D so the community can take precautions to avoid exposure

-- Appoint a new Ag Commissioner who will act on science to protect the health of Monterey County residents

