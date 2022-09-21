From the Open-Publishing Calendar
Online events w) Nikole Hannah-Jones, Silvia Federici, Chris Smalls, Timothy Snyder, etc.
Here are about 8 online events taking place over the next week (and starting at 11 am today, 9/21), featuring people such as Nikole Hannah-Jones, Silvia Federici, Gregg Castro, Lazzuly Mello, Chris Smalls, Michelle Eisen, Heather McGhee, Nancy Fraser, Timothy Snyder and many others.
These events are hosted from various locations all across the country, as well from Canada and the UK (however, the listed times are all for our "Pacific time zone"). Of course, feel free to share this info with others who might be interested in it.
Upcoming Online Events:
Wed, 9/21, 11 am -- Breaking Bans: A Celebration of Challenged Books -- Join Penguin Random House and Booklist for a special Banned Books Week event to hear from authors Nikole Hannah-Jones (THE 1619 PROJECT), Renée Watson (THE 1619 PROJECT: BORN ON THE WATER), Kim Johnson (THIS IS MY AMERICA), and Kyle Lukoff (DIFFERENT KIND OF FRUIT and TOO BRIGHT TO SEE), who have all experienced first-hand having their work censored—sharing stories of how librarians and communities fought back, their personal experiences with bans, as well as how their books impacted individual readers at schools and libraries across the country -- Moderated by Dr. Emily Knox— associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and author of BOOK BANNING IN 21ST CENTURY AMERICA—this hour-long webinar will celebrate the right to read and librarians’ role in providing access for all:
https://ala-events.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Z1cSbHcbTRms_pYWBARuYQ
Wed, 9/21, 3:30 pm -- Decolonial Reading Group -- Please join us as we host Ash Williams for a five-week virtual reading group on The Wretched of the Earth by Frantz Fanon -- The intention of this reading group is to collectively dissect the deeply influential text that has inspired and will continue to inspire revolutionaries and activists for years to come. For those interested in attending, there is no need to have read the book to join for the introductory meeting on Wednesday, September 14th! The reading schedule will be posted to our community events calendar after the first reading group session -- Frantz Fanon's The Wretched of the Earth is an eternal touchstone for civil rights, anti-colonialism, psychiatric studies, and Black consciousness movements around the world. We will be reading the sixtieth anniversary edition of Fanon's most famous text, which stands proudly alongside such pillars of anti-colonialism and anti-racism as Edward Said's Orientalism and The Autobiography of Malcolm X -- Ash Williams is an anti-carceral and reproductive justice organizer. He received his BA in Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2014 and his MA in Ethics and Applied Philosophy from UNC Charlotte in 2015:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/decolonial-reading-group-tickets-407769177587?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/22, 12:30 pm -- Silvia Federici - Signature Lecture -- Patriarchy of the Wage: Notes on Marx, Gender, and Feminism -- This event is part of University at Buffalo - Gender Institute's : Social Reproduction Theory Lecture Series -- In her keynote address, Federici will discuss the enduring relevance of social reproduction and how the theorizing of contradictions in this terrain are necessary for social movements dedicated to reorganizing everyday life and creating non-exploitative social relations -- Silvia Federici is a feminist writer, teacher, and militant. In 1972 she was cofounder of the International Feminist Collective that launched the Wages for Housework campaign. Her books include Caliban and the Witch; Re-enchanting the World; and Witches, Witch Hunting, and Women. She is a professor emerita at Hofstra University, where she taught in the social sciences. She worked as a teacher in Nigeria for many years and was also the cofounder of the Committee for Academic Freedom in Africa:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/silvia-federici-signature-lecture-tickets-399545630737?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch
Thu, 9/22, 6 pm -- FROM HOWL TO NOW: BOOK BANS IN THE U.S. -- City Lights in conjunction with PEN America present an evening of discussion and readings commemorating Banned Book Week -- City Lights in conjunction with PEN America present: FROM HOWL TO NOW: BOOK BANS IN THE U.S. -- Moderated by Ipek Burnett with appearances by Marcus Ewert, Justin Hall, Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes and Dashka Slater -- During Banned Books Week, PEN America and Bay Area authors come together to discuss the alarming rise in book bans across the country. They share insights, observations, and methods to counter the suppression of books that address issues pertaining to race, gender, and sexuality. Ever timely, their conversation is a powerful call to action to stand up for the freedom to read -- About the participants: Ipek S. Burnett, PhD, is the author of A Jungian Inquiry into the American Psyche: The Violence of Innocence and the editor of the upcoming volume Re-Visioning the American Psyche: Jungian, Archetypal, and Mythological Reflections. She is a contributing writer at CounterPunch and a Turkish novelist. She serves as the Co-Chair of Human Rights Watch Executive Committee in San Francisco -- Marcus Ewert is a writer, actor and director, living in San Francisco. His work has appeared in a number of anthologies and other publications including the 2004 Lambda Literary Award winning non-fiction anthology I Do/ I Don't. His work has appeared in such literary journals as Shampoo, Suspect Thoughts, Star*line, and For Immediate Release. He was co-editor (with Mitchell Watkins) of Ruh Roh, an anthology of artists' work that included pieces by Kathy Acker, Allen Ginsberg, Gregg Araki, Clive Barker, Sadie Benning, Dennis Cooper, Mike Diana, G.B. Jones, Paul McCarthy, Gus van Sant, and many others. His first book 10,000 Dresses, illustrated by Rex Ray, was published by Seven Stories Press in September 2008. 10,000 Dresses was recognized by the American Library Association on the 2009 Rainbow Book List, as a Stonewall Children's and Young Adult Literature Honorbook, and a 2008 Lambda Literary Award Finalist -- Justin Hall is a cartoonist and the creator of the comics series Hard to Swallow (with Dave Davenport), True Travel Tales, and Glamazonia. He has stories in the Houghton Miflin Best American Comics, QU33R, Best Erotic Comics, and the SF Weekly, among others, and has exhibited his art in galleries and museums internationally. He edited the Lambda Literary Award-winning, Eisner-nominated No Straight Lines: Four Decades of Queer Comics, which he’s now producing as a feature-length documentary film. Most recently, he conceived and co-edited the anthology Theater of Terror: Revenge of the Queers. He curated the world’s first museum show of LGBTQ comics at the S.F. Cartoon Art Museum, as well as co-curated the largest such show at the Schwules Museum in Berlin -- Dr. Jewell Parker Rhodes is a bestselling and award-winning educator and writer for both youth and adults. She is the author of seven books for children including the New York Times bestsellers Ghost Boys and Black Brother, Black Brother. Rhodes is the Founding Artistic Director of the Virginia G. Piper Center for Creative Writing and Narrative Studies Professor and Virginia G. Piper Endowed Chair at Arizona State University. She has visited hundreds of schools across the country and is a regular speaker at colleges and conferences. The driving force behind all of her work is to inspire social justice, equity, and environmental stewardship -- Dashka Slater is an award-winning journalist who writes for such publications as The New York Times Magazine and Mother Jones, she is also the author of eleven books of fiction and non-fiction for children and adults. Her children’s picture books include Escargot, Dangerously Ever After, and The Antlered Ship, a Junior Library Guild selection and a Parents Choice Recommended book that received four starred reviews and was named Best Picture Book of the year by both Amazon and the Northern California Independent Bookseller’s Association. Her latest books are A Book for Escargot, a sequel to the popular picture book about a beautiful French snail, and The Book of Fatal Errors, a middle grade fantasy. She has received numerous honors for her work including the 2018 Stonewall Book Award from the American Library Association and the 2018 Beatty Award from the California Library Association amongst others:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/from-howl-to-now-book-bans-in-the-us-tickets-400963431417?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/22, 7 pm -- On Native Sovereignty: A Live Online Conversation with Gregg Castro and Lazzuly Mello -- Native or tribal sovereignty refers to the right of American Indians and Alaska Natives to govern themselves. In some definitions native or tribal sovereignty is an inherent right, whether the tribe is federally recognized tribe or not. But what does native sovereignty mean to Indigenous peoples, non-Indigenous peoples, governments, organizations, and beyond? How is it culturally, politically, and socially enacted? With “Land Back” movements gaining momentum, what challenges arise when land return is not coupled with structural support or undermined by restrictions that actively defy native sovereignty? -- Join Gregg Castro, t'rowt'raahl Salinan/rumsien-ramaytush Ohlone, Cultural Director for the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone and Lazzuly Mello, licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Core Faculty in the Community Mental Health Program, for an illuminating conversation exploring the complexities of native sovereignty from his perspective as a member and advocate for multiple California tribes. Gregg has worked preserving his Indigenous heritage for three decades as a writer-activist and by educating the broader world about the Ramaytush Ohlone—the Indigenous people of the land now called San Francisco -- For Gregg, and many American Indians, the idea of native sovereignty is complex and cannot be distilled to a single phrase or statement. Gregg sheds light on native sovereignty as well as on allyship and how those who are not American Indian or Alaskan Native, can be supportive of native sovereignty in the places they live and work -- Gregg Castro [t'rowt'raahl Salinan/rumsien-ramaytush Ohlone], has worked to preserve his Ohlone and Salinan heritage for over three decades. Gregg is the Society for California Archaeology’s Native American Programs Committee Chairperson. Gregg is a Facilitator for the annual California Indian Conference, a 30+ year annual gathering about California Indigenous culture. He is a Founder/Advisor to the California Indian History Curriculum Coalition, based at CSU-Sacramento, promoting accurate school curriculum. He is Culture Director the Association of Ramaytush Ohlone, advising within their San Francisco Peninsula homelands. Gregg is a writer-activist within the California Indigenous community -- Lazzuly Mello, MA, is a licensed Marriage and Family Therapist and Core Faculty in the Community Mental Health Program. She is an Los Angeles native and daughter of Central and South American immigrant parents who raised her with a strong ethic of community and family. She is an interdisciplinary thinker, traveler, cyclist, herbal enthusiast and community worker. She is oftentimes thought of as intense and ethical. Her interests include the ocean, the plants, love, psychoanalysis and her bicycle. She is deeply moved by the magic of everyday people:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/on-native-sovereignty-tickets-392118054657?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Fri, 9/23, 9:30 am -- The Worker-Led Upsurge: Amazon and Starbucks --
With GUEST SPEAKERS: Chris Smalls, President, Amazon Labor Union -- Michelle Eisen, Organizing Member, Starbucks Workers United -- MODERATED BY: Heather McGhee – Distinguished Lecturer, CUNY School of Labor and Urban Studies -- Learn from two national labor leaders and their fights against corporate giants Amazon and Starbucks. What does their "new school unionism" offer a labor movement that has been in decades-long decline?:
https://slucuny.swoogo.com/23September2022
Sat, 9/24, 4 pm -- Deconstructing Oligarchy: Session 3 - Nancy Fraser -- Session Three of a day long symposium titled Deconstructing Oligarchy: How Wealthy Elites Undermine Democracy And Our Survival On The Planet (For other sessions, please see the 9/24 events here: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/city-lights-booksellers-amp-publishers-30129073452 ) -- In this session Nancy Fraser discusses Cannibal Capitalism: How Our System Is Devouring Democracy, Care, and the Planet—and What We Can Do About It -- Capital is currently cannibalizing every sphere of life–guzzling wealth from nature and racialized populations, sucking up our ability to care for each other, and gutting the practice of politics. In this tightly argued and urgent volume, leading Marxist feminist theorist Nancy Fraser charts the voracious appetite of capital, tracking it from crisis point to crisis point, from ecological devastation to the collapse of democracy, from racial violence to the devaluing of care work. These crisis points all come to a head in Covid-19, which Fraser argues can help us envision the resistance we need to end the feeding frenzy. What we need, Nancy Fraser argues, is a wide-ranging socialist movement that can recognize the rapaciousness of capital - and starve it to death -- “Nancy Fraser is a legendary radical philosopher grounded in the best of the Marxist and feminist traditions yet whose genuine embrace and profound understanding of Black, ecological, immigrant and sexual freedom movements make her a unique figure on the contemporary scene! Cannibal Capitalism is not only a singular gem - it is an instant classic for our bleak times!”– Cornel West, author of Race Matters -- Nancy Fraser is Henry and Louise A. Loeb Professor of Philosophy and Politics at the New School for Social Research. She is the author of Fortunes of Feminism and The Old is Dying and the New Cannot be Born, and co-author of Capitalism: A Conversation and Feminism for the 99%:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/deconstructing-oligarchy-session-3-nancy-fraser-tickets-389661045677?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Mon, 9/26, 12 Noon -- Timothy Snyder: How has Russia’s invasion of Ukraine changed the world? -- Join historian Timothy Snyder in conversation with the Guardian’s foreign correspondent, Luke Harding -- On 24 February Russia invaded Ukraine, turning an eight-year conflict that began with the annexation of Crimea into a full-scale war. The invasion created a humanitarian and refugee crisis and its impacts are being felt around the world. Ukraine was a part of the sprawling Soviet Union until the iron curtain fell, and has been an independent state since 1991. But president Vladimir Putin has told Russians that history shows Ukraine has no “tradition of genuine statehood” -- What led Vladimir Putin to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine? In this Guardian Live online event Timothy Snyder will give some context to the conflict, clarifying the causes of the Russian invasion and the meaning of Ukraine’s resistance. Linking past and present, he will give the long view of the conflict and explain how the war connects with threats to democracy around the world -- What does Ukrainian resistance mean for the rest of the world? How will this conflict end and how has it changed the world order? How should the west support Ukraine and how do we preserve our democratic freedoms in the uncertain years to come? Join Snyder in conversation with the Guardian’s Luke Harding -- Professor Snyder is a US historian specialising in eastern European and Russian history. A new expanded audiobook edition of his bestselling On Tyranny includes eight hours of new content about Russia’s war on Ukraine:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/timothy-snyder-how-has-russias-invasion-of-ukraine-changed-the-world-tickets-400678529267?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
Thu, 9/29, 11 am -- Race And Radical Policy Making: Lessons from Abolitionists -- This #RaceAnd will reimagine and redefine policy and hear from abolitionist organizers about the power of a transformative vision -- “Radical simply means ‘grasping things at the root.’” ― Angela Davis -- Policies have the power and potential to shape our conditions, but they’re often not transformative and leave out the most directly-impacted—low-income communities of color. When communities’ desire for change runs into the limitations and compromises of the policy making process, how do we hold a bold, radical vision, and continue to practice and build the world we envision? -- #RaceAnd Radical Policy Making is a three-part webinar series that engages in conversation about what a people-centered policy making process should and can look like, from developing a radical vision for change to the persuasive power of narrative and culture in policy making, to the implementation and accountability necessary for sustainable change -- Join us on September 29th for the first of this three-part webinar series, where we will reimagine and redefine policy and hear from abolitionist organizers about the power of a transformative vision and the persistence needed to build toward that vision. We will dive into the complexities of policy’s role in movement building, as we examine how we meet the real and current needs of our communities while building our long term vision of liberation. In doing so we will discuss other aspects of radical transformation like mutual aid and how we continue building a new system that works for all -- Leading this discussion will be: LéTania Severe PhD (they/them) is a Black, queer, non-binary researcher and firefighter. They began doing defund work in 2020 after a decade of research on homelessness, housing, and education justice. They co-led the Black Brilliance Research Project, a participatory action research project that hired over 100 BIPOC community researchers to do research on safety, health and thriving in their communities. LéTania organizes with Seattle Solidarity Budget, a cross movement coalition of over 200 organizations, fighting for a city budget that divest from harmful systems like police, courts and jails and reinvests in meeting community basic needs including housing, transportation, climate change resilience and more. LéTania is also a coordinator for Seattle’s new Community Response Network, which trains community members to respond to emergencies in their own communities -- Angélica Cházaro writes, organizes, and teaches about immigration, abolition, and the carceral state. She teaches at the University of Washington School of Law and previously worked with the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project, specializing in representing immigrant survivors. She has organized to end immigrant detention in Washington, stop the construction of a youth jail and court in King County, WA, defund the Seattle Police and invest in Black and Brown communities -- Dean Spade, a professor at the Seattle University School of Law, has been working to build queer and trans liberation based in racial and economic justice for the past two decades. Dean authored Normal Life: Administrative Violence, Critical Trans Politics, and the Limits of Law, directed the documentary “Pinkwashing Exposed: Seattle Fights Back!,” and created the mutual aid toolkit at BigDoorBrigade.com. His latest book, Mutual Aid: Building Solidarity During This Crisis (and the Next), was published by Verso Press in October 2020:
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/raceand-radical-policy-making-lessons-from-abolitionists-tickets-405405678297?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1
