Join UNRWA USA and our host committee (Laila Abudahi, Obeidah AbuHashem, Reem Assil, Oaday Awadalla, Renda Dabit, Linda Eid, Samer Elbandak, Elliot Helman, Rhonda Jarrar, Shadi Karra, David Mandel, Tasneem Manjra, Zeena Ojjeh) for the 2022 Bay Area Gaza 5K!
The 2022 Bay Area Gaza 5K will take place at the gorgeous Coyote Point Park in San Mateo and is your chance to provide life-enhancing mental health support to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip.
If you haven't done a Gaza 5K before, you're in for a real treat! This event includes a 5K walk/run, breakfast, coffee, music, dabke dancing, fundraising prizes, and more.
The Gaza 5K is your chance to meet and connect with folks who share your solidarity and commitment to the mental wellbeing of refugees. Learn more about Gaza 5K history at gaza5k.org.
View events for the week of 10/1/2022
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
|2022 Bay Area Gaza 5K
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 01
|Time
|8:00 AM - 12:00 PM
|Event Type
|Fundraiser
|Organizer/Author
|UNRWA USA
|info [at] unwausa.org
|Phone
|202-223-3767
|Location Details
|Duck Pond, Coyote Point Park, San Mateo, California
|
For more event information: https://getinvolved.unrwausa.org/event/202...
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 20th, 2022 9:01 PM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network