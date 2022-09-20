Join UNRWA USA and our host committee (Laila Abudahi, Obeidah AbuHashem, Reem Assil, Oaday Awadalla, Renda Dabit, Linda Eid, Samer Elbandak, Elliot Helman, Rhonda Jarrar, Shadi Karra, David Mandel, Tasneem Manjra, Zeena Ojjeh) for the 2022 Bay Area Gaza 5K!



The 2022 Bay Area Gaza 5K will take place at the gorgeous Coyote Point Park in San Mateo and is your chance to provide life-enhancing mental health support to Palestine refugees in the Gaza Strip.



If you haven't done a Gaza 5K before, you're in for a real treat! This event includes a 5K walk/run, breakfast, coffee, music, dabke dancing, fundraising prizes, and more.



The Gaza 5K is your chance to meet and connect with folks who share your solidarity and commitment to the mental wellbeing of refugees. Learn more about Gaza 5K history at gaza5k.org.

