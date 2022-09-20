La Lucha Sigue/The Struggle Continues!
Speak Out will include music and singing. Rosie Jimenez died on October 1, 1977 from a back alley abortion after the Hyde Amendment took away federal funds for the procedure. She was a student, mother of three, and could not afford to have another child. This story is not new. Now with the loss of Roe v Wade, their will be more stories just like Rosie. We honor her and want to fight like hell for the right to free, quality safe abortion healthcare!
Rosie Jimenez, Presente! Community speak out
Time: 1:00pm
Location: 24th and Mission street BART Plaza, look for the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice Banner
Demands:
-Repeal the Hyde Amendment
-Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act
-No forced sterilization
-No racism in reproductive health care, affordable childcare
-Reunite immigrant families
-Solidarity against bigotry and homophobia/transphobia
Phone:415 846 1278
Email: reprojustice.sf [at] gmail.com
Socials: sfreprojustice
Cosponsors: Reproductive Justice Coalition SF, Raging Grannies, Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party
Endorsers: Red Berets, Worker’s Voice
From the Open-Publishing Calendar
From the Open-Publishing Newswire
Indybay Feature
Related Categories: San Francisco | LGBTI / QueerView events for the week of 10/1/2022
|Rosie Jimenez, Presente! Community Speak Out
|Import into your personal calendar
|Date
|Saturday October 01
|Time
|1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|Event Type
|Protest
|Organizer/Author
|Mobilization for Reproductive Justice-SF
|Location Details
|
24th and Mission street BART Plaza
Look for the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice Banner-see photo below
|
For more event information: https://reprojusticenow.org
Added to the calendar on Tuesday Sep 20th, 2022 3:35 AM
Add Your Comments
We are 100% volunteer and depend on your participation to sustain our efforts!
Get Involved
If you'd like to help with maintaining or developing the website, contact us.
Publish
Publish your stories and upcoming events on Indybay.
Topics
More
Search Indybay's Archives Advanced Search
► ▼ IMC Network