

Speak Out will include music and singing. Rosie Jimenez died on October 1, 1977 from a back alley abortion after the Hyde Amendment took away federal funds for the procedure. She was a student, mother of three, and could not afford to have another child. This story is not new. Now with the loss of Roe v Wade, their will be more stories just like Rosie. We honor her and want to fight like hell for the right to free, quality safe abortion healthcare!



Rosie Jimenez, Presente! Community speak out

Time: 1:00pm

Location: 24th and Mission street BART Plaza, look for the National Mobilization for Reproductive Justice Banner



Demands:



-Repeal the Hyde Amendment



-Uphold the Indian Child Welfare Act



-No forced sterilization



-No racism in reproductive health care, affordable childcare



-Reunite immigrant families



-Solidarity against bigotry and homophobia/transphobia



Phone:415 846 1278

Email:

Socials: sfreprojustice

Cosponsors: Reproductive Justice Coalition SF, Raging Grannies, Bay Area Freedom Socialist Party

