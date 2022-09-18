

Discharges = Deaths Say Labor, Community & Families



Healthcare Crisis In San Francisco At CCSF & Kaiser



Press Conference & Speak Out!



Saturday October 1, 2022 11:00 AM



The continued threatened closure and discharges of the 700 bed public Laguna Honda Hospital is a healthcare emergency. The mismanagement by the top officials of the DPH and HR of San Francisco is now connected with the US Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra who is former California Senator. He ordered the stop of payments to for Laguna Honda patients and demanded that the Laguna Honda patients be discharged. This has directly led to the death of 9 residents. THESE ARE FORCED DISCHARGES INCLUDING TO HOMELESS CENTERS.



This order was supported by Mayor London Breed, San Francisco DPH head Colfax and the Healthcare Commission and President of the commission led by Congresswoman Pelosi’s Chief of Staff Dan Bernal. While House Leader Pelosi can send tens of billions of tax dollars to Ukraine apparently she can’t send more money to Laguna Honda to keep it open. What is going on?

Laguna Honda patients are being sent to privately run nursing homes which have much worse care than publicly run Laguna Honda Hospital. How Can This Be Happening?



At the same time Governor Gavin Newsom and his Department of Public Health has gone along with the closure and there is virtually no oversight and protection of patients in California Nursing Homes by the State Government. It has been captured by the billionaire investors and rogue operators who really run the regulatory agencies under Newsom.



We will also be speaking out about the ongoing strike and struggles at Kaiser where NUHW members have been on strike over a month and NNU CNA nurses are without contract. All union members who are Kaiser members and all working people are effected by short staffing to make more profits for Kaiser bosses. Patients annd workers are paying the costs.

Laguna Honda Hospital and Rehabilitation Center has also been a critical public institution for the care and treatment of San Franciscans since 1886 and has helped generations of communities and working people pro- tect their lives, and the people of San Francisco have provided hundreds of millions of dollars of funding to build facilities and maintain this treasure for the people of San Francisco.



The ongoing corruption scandals by the administration of this facility have not been solved by San Francisco politicians. In fact there is massive bullying, racism and terrorism against SF general healthcare workers from General Hospital to Community Centers and Laguna Honda. This has led to the death of Ludwig Leota and Michael Polyak who was bullied and died from a stroke because of mobbing bullying that the DPH has allowed.



Behind this attack is the drive for privatization of public institutions, outsourcing of public jobs and the sale of public land by the City and County of San Francisco at Balboa Reservoir and other publicly owned land. It is being pushed by private developers and speculators who really run San Francisco and other cities in the US. We need public community control of all healthcare in California and nationally. It is time to solve this healthcare crisis created by a system run for profits to the billionaires.



Laguna Honda Hospital has been vital for the working class, Black, Brown and Asian communities. We demand that the order to close the facility be permanently rescinded by the Federal government and that there be a community labor oversight committee established for the oversight of this facility and those officials who have been responsible for the failure to enforce proper health and safety rules be held accountable by the City and County of San Francisco. We need to massively increase the staff, have proper training and put workers in power to enforce the protection of patients. We need to expand the beds and allow new patients who need this care NOW!



Join a labor community press conference & Speak-Out at the facility to keep it open on

Saturday October 1 , 2022, at 11:00 AM

375 Laguna Honda Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94116



Initial Sponsor

United Front Committee For A Labor Party

http://www.ufclp.org

