A Surge of Book Banning: An Ominous Move toward a Fascist America. Needed: Resistance – and Revolution!
with teacher/resister Summer Boismier, author Julia Scheeres, librarian Sheila Dickinson, & the staff of Revolution Books
We will read from some of the targeted books and discuss the epidemic of book banning, where it comes from, where it leads, and the resistance to it that is happening.
Date
Sunday September 25
Time
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
|Event Type
|Panel Discussion
Organizer/Author
Revolution BooKs
Location Details
|
Revolution Books
2444 Durant Avenue
Berkeley, CA
|
http://revolutionbooks.org
