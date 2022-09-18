top
DDS / Regional Center Protest
Date Monday September 19
Time 10:30 AM - 2:30 PM
Event Type Protest
Organizer/AuthorFamilies United For Equity
Emailfamiliesunitedforequity [at] gmail.com
Phone(510) 483-8000
Location Details
Department of Developmental Services (DDS)
1215 O Street
Sacramento, Ca
Who: Families United For Equity is an equity group consisting of parents, community advocates/advocates, & service providers of the BIPOC community

When: Monday, September 19, 2022
at 10:30 am

What: We want to stop Discrimination practices against black & Latinx persons with Developmental Disabilities!

-DDS lack of oversight & transparency relates to Developmentally Disabled persons not being offered vital services to enhance quality of life

-Unfair Business Practices: Black service providers routinely not paid on time for service already rendered

-Retaliatory practices against disabled persons/families/service providers

-Black service providers paid different rates than their white counterparts providing the same service

-The Lanterman Act Disabilities Act Law is not being followed and adhered to

Why:
-DDS funds all 21 Regional Centers in the State of California. They are not providing oversight and ensuring equity in services to Black & Latinx Developmentally Disabled Persons
-Mistreatment of Black & Latinx clients, families, & service providers
-We want to bring public awareness to the long history of discrimination and disparities of services against BIPOC disabled persons
-We are calling for Nancy Bargmann, DDS Director to resign due to lack of leadership
For more event information: http://linktr.ee/familiesunitedforequity

