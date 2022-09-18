Who: Families United For Equity is an equity group consisting of parents, community advocates/advocates, & service providers of the BIPOC community



When: Monday, September 19, 2022

at 10:30 am



What: We want to stop Discrimination practices against black & Latinx persons with Developmental Disabilities!



-DDS lack of oversight & transparency relates to Developmentally Disabled persons not being offered vital services to enhance quality of life



-Unfair Business Practices: Black service providers routinely not paid on time for service already rendered



-Retaliatory practices against disabled persons/families/service providers



-Black service providers paid different rates than their white counterparts providing the same service



-The Lanterman Act Disabilities Act Law is not being followed and adhered to



Why:

-DDS funds all 21 Regional Centers in the State of California. They are not providing oversight and ensuring equity in services to Black & Latinx Developmentally Disabled Persons

-Mistreatment of Black & Latinx clients, families, & service providers

-We want to bring public awareness to the long history of discrimination and disparities of services against BIPOC disabled persons

-We are calling for Nancy Bargmann, DDS Director to resign due to lack of leadership

For more event information: http://linktr.ee/familiesunitedforequity

