WorkWeek Google Tech Workers Fight Apartheid, Clean Water & Union Busting In Mississippi,
by WorkWeek
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:39 PM
WorkWeek covers Google Tech Workers Fighting Apartheid, Clean Water & Union Busting In Mississippi and the US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD &The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
chilean-workers-1970-e1599938849511.jpg
WorkWeek Google Tech Workers Fight Apartheid, Clean Water & Union Busting In Mississippi, The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman

WorkWeek 9-15-22 Google Tech Workers Fight Apartheid & Clean Water & Union Busting In Mississippi
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9-15-22-google-tech-workers-fight-apartheid-clean-water-union-busting-in-mississippi

WorkWeek google workers and anti-apartheid activists protested on Thursday September 8th at the Google and Amazon offices.
The Google and other tech workers were protesting a contract with the Israeli government called Project Ninbus which used their technology to spy on Palestinians and enforce the apartheid conditions.

WorkWeek also covers the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi which has forced the entire city to rely on water bottles. The collapse of the water system is only one part of this crisis. WorkWeek talked to Robert Shaffer who is president of the Mississippi AFL-CIO about the systemic issues, corruption and union busting by the governor and politicians.

Next WorkWeek looks at the history of the Pullman Porter railroad workers. They have deep connections to West Oakland where many of these railroad workers lived. These Black workers after years began a struggle for a union which is called the the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. A. Phillip Randolph was the leading organizer in 1925. "Compared To What" is centered around the workers and community in this struggle. The play shows the struggle and how it effected the lives of workers and the community.


WorkWeek 9-15-22 The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth Needleman
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9-15-22-the-us-cia-afl-cio-aifld-the-1973-chilean-coup-with-professor-ruth-needleman

WorkWeek interviews labor historian and professor Ruth Needleman about her investigation of the US supported 1973 coup in Chile and the role of the AFL-CIO and American Institute For Free Labor Development AIFLD in helping to plan and carry out the coup. She was in Chile prior to the coup and was able to interview the leaders and organizers of the coup along with AIFLD officials. This US organized and funded coup killed hundreds of thousands of trade unionists, workers and people throughout Chile. It also restructured the Chilean economy with Milton Friedman and the "Chicago Boys” who privatized social security and many other public resources in the country. Needleman also discusses the relevance of the Chilean coup to the rise of fascism in the United States.
This interview was done on September 3, 2022.

Additional Media:
Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup
https://portside.org/2017-07-03/memories-chili

1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union Counterinsurgency
US INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)
https://www.voltairenet.org/article30046.html

U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to Overthrow
Elected Governments in Latin America
http://www.laboreducator.org/darkpast4.htm
Newly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela
https://jacobin.com/2020/08/venezuela-hugo-chavez-afl-cio-united-states

“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”
https://publicservices.international/resources/news/carolina-espinoza-if-the-health-workers-of-chile-collapse-the-entire-population-will-suffer?id=11809&lang=en

U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in Chile
http://www.namebase.net:82/chile.html

WorkWeek
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio
#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§Tech Worker About Fighting Israeli Apartheid & The Cost
by WorkWeek
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:39 PM
sm_img_9129.jpg
original image (4032x3024)
Tech workers are being fired for opposing Israeli apartheid
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§Pelosi Pushes Coups Through National Endowment For Democracy
by WorkWeek
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:39 PM
2019-democracy-award-national-endowment-for-demo.jpeg
San Francisco Congressional leader Nancy Pelosi has pushed coups around the world through the National Endowment For Democracy NED which also gives $75 million to the AFL-CIO "Solidarity Center". This government funded operation supports US intervention around the world.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§Kissinger & Pinochet Blood On Their Hands
by WorkWeek
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:39 PM
images-11.jpeg
Kisssinger and the US government along with the AFL-CIO supported the military coup in Chile on September 11, 1973 and tens of thousands were murdered.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
§AFL-CIO President Supports Labor Imperialism
by WorkWeek
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:39 PM
mqdefault.jpg
AFL-CIO president Liz Schuler on lower bottom of this photo was on the Board of the National Endowment For Democracy and has supported labor imperialism around the world included setting up corporate unions and coups in Venezuela and other countries.
https://soundcloud.com/workweek-radio/ww-9...
