WorkWeek Google Tech Workers Fight Apartheid, Clean Water & Union Busting In Mississippi, The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth NeedlemanWorkWeek 9-15-22 Google Tech Workers Fight Apartheid & Clean Water & Union Busting In MississippiWorkWeek google workers and anti-apartheid activists protested on Thursday September 8th at the Google and Amazon offices.The Google and other tech workers were protesting a contract with the Israeli government called Project Ninbus which used their technology to spy on Palestinians and enforce the apartheid conditions.WorkWeek also covers the water crisis in Jackson, Mississippi which has forced the entire city to rely on water bottles. The collapse of the water system is only one part of this crisis. WorkWeek talked to Robert Shaffer who is president of the Mississippi AFL-CIO about the systemic issues, corruption and union busting by the governor and politicians.Next WorkWeek looks at the history of the Pullman Porter railroad workers. They have deep connections to West Oakland where many of these railroad workers lived. These Black workers after years began a struggle for a union which is called the the Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters. A. Phillip Randolph was the leading organizer in 1925. "Compared To What" is centered around the workers and community in this struggle. The play shows the struggle and how it effected the lives of workers and the community.WorkWeek 9-15-22 The US, CIA, AFL-CIO, AIFLD & The 1973 Chilean Coup With Professor Ruth NeedlemanWorkWeek interviews labor historian and professor Ruth Needleman about her investigation of the US supported 1973 coup in Chile and the role of the AFL-CIO and American Institute For Free Labor Development AIFLD in helping to plan and carry out the coup. She was in Chile prior to the coup and was able to interview the leaders and organizers of the coup along with AIFLD officials. This US organized and funded coup killed hundreds of thousands of trade unionists, workers and people throughout Chile. It also restructured the Chilean economy with Milton Friedman and the "Chicago Boys” who privatized social security and many other public resources in the country. Needleman also discusses the relevance of the Chilean coup to the rise of fascism in the United States.This interview was done on September 3, 2022.Additional Media:Memories of Chile On The 49th Anniversary Of The US AFL-CIO Supported Coup1962-1979: The AFL-CIO and Trade Union CounterinsurgencyUS INTERFERENCE. PART II (FINAL)U.S. Labor Reps. Conspired to OverthrowElected Governments in Latin AmericaNewly Revealed Documents Show How the AFL-CIO Aided US Interference in Venezuela“If the health workers of Chile collapse, the entire population will suffer”U.S. Responsibility for the Coup in ChileWorkWeek#laborradionetwork #LaborRadioPod #1u #unionstrong