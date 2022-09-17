top
Jewlia Eisenberg's Fierce as Death: Queer as the Song of Songs
iCal Import into your personal calendar
Date Sunday October 02
Time 12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Event Type Class/Workshop
Organizer/AuthorThe Contemporary Jewish Museum
Location Details
The Contemporary Jewish Museum
736 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94103
***Immersive Museum Installation inside the CJM @ Noon; Concert outside the CJM in Jesse Square @ 2:30pm***

12pm-2pm Immersive Museum Experience, The CJM

Groups will be guided through The Museum for an immersive ritual installation designed by Seth Eisen, drawn from Jewlia’s archives and inspired by her art and activism. The installation is part memorial and part dazzling activation inspired by Jewlia’s proposal to creatively engage with and queer the Song of Songs while considering her connection to faith, roots, power, and deep, soul-filling beauty. Dive into four hybrid spaces that incorporate music, artwork, performance, video, and a collection of Jewlia’s riveting archives. Installations will feature Jen Hofer, Maggid Eli (Andrew) Ramer, Chani Bockwinkel, and Jenny Romaine.

2:30-4:00 Concert co-produced by Yerba Buena Gardens Festival, Jesse Square Plaza (in front of The CJM).

Music directed by Marika Hughes and Dan Cantrell, the concert will feature musicians from throughout the US performing Jewlia's music. Artists include Frank London, Cynthia Taylor, Mathias Kunzli, Nina Rolle, Ianna Owens, Jeremiah Lockwood, Ganda Suthivarikom, Jess Ivry, Jason Ditzian, Shahzad Ismaily, Michael Pinkham, and other special guests!

Visitors are encouraged to arrive between 12 - 1:30 pm to experience The Museum installation. Lunchtime food options available for purchase at The Museum and the surrounding area. Be mindful that the weather can vary greatly throughout a San Francisco fall afternoon, please prepare for the outdoor concert by bringing layers, sunscreen, and water.

This event will mark the release of Jewlia’s posthumous album, The Ginzburg Geography on Tzadik’s Spectrum Series.

----

Fierce as Death | Queer as the Song of Songs was made possible in part by a grant from The Creative Work Fund, a program of the Walter and Elise Haas Fund that also is supported by The William and Flora Hewlett Foundation.
For more event information: https://www.thecjm.org/programs/1023

Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 1:18 PM
Add Your Comments
