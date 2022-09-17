On September 19, 2022, Hearing Officer Lambert of Oakland’s Rent Adjustment Program court will hear the landlord’s petition for certificate of exemption from rent control for the Vulcan Lofts, a long standing live/work, residential artist community on San Leandro St. This is the continuation of a hearing that has been in progress since 2018 when the tenants filed “Rent Adjustment Petitions” and formed a tenants union.
The hearing is open to the public. Zoom info below.
The building manager for the Vulcan Lofts is Madison Park Financial, owned by John Protopappass who also owns the Vulcan Lofts.
Some previous articles on Madison Park and the Vulcan:
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Landlords Send Hundreds of Eviction Notices for Non-Payment Despite City's Moratorium
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/investigations/oakland-landlords-send-hundreds-of-eviction-notices-for-non-payment-despite-citys-moratorium/2457283/
Landlords sue to end eviction moratoriums in Oakland and Alameda County
https://oaklandside.org/2022/03/03/landlords-lawsuit-eviction-moratorium-oakland-alameda-county/
The Oaklandside
Artists, landlords await verdict of rent control case at Fruitvale warehouse
https://oaklandside.org/2021/08/06/artists-landlords-await-verdict-of-rent-control-case-at-fruitvale-warehouse/
SFist
Oakland Developer Evicting People Like Mad During Eviction Moratorium
https://sfist.com/2021/02/04/oakland-developer-evicting-people-like-mad-during-eviction-moratorium/
Safer DIY Spaces report
https://www.dcrp2020.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/CP-268-Safer-DIY-Spaces-Final-Report.pdf
KQED 2019
Spurred by Possible Sale, Tenants of Vulcan Arts Lofts Rally for Rent Control
https://www.kqed.org/arts/13850732/spurred-by-possible-sale-vulcan-arts-lofts-tenants-rally-for-rent-control
Vice 2019
A Tenants Union Is Taking on the Landlord of This Massive Bay Area Warehouse Complex
https://www.vice.com/en/article/gya94y/a-tenants-union-is-taking-on-the-landlord-of-this-massive-bay-area-warehouse-scene
Related Categories: East Bay | Health, Housing & Public Services
Vulcan Tenants Defend Rent Control Before RAP Board
|Import into your personal calendar
Date
Monday September 19
Time
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Type
Court Date
Organizer/Author
Madison Park Tenants Council / TANC
|Location Details
|
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87047860266?pwd=MHNFd21hRkFEMGljKzNIRS9vWDBSUT09
Meeting ID: 870 4786 0266
Passcode: 892339
Or
Dial from your location
+1669 900 9128 US {San Jose)
Meeting ID: 870 4786 0266
Passcode: 892339
|
Added to the calendar on Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 11:33 AM
