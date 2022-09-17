



On September 19, 2022, Hearing Officer Lambert of Oakland's Rent Adjustment Program court will hear the landlord's petition for certificate of exemption from rent control for the Vulcan Lofts, a long standing live/work, residential artist community on San Leandro St. This is the continuation of a hearing that has been in progress since 2018 when the tenants filed "Rent Adjustment Petitions" and formed a tenants union.The hearing is open to the public. Zoom info below.The building manager for the Vulcan Lofts is Madison Park Financial, owned by John Protopappass who also owns the Vulcan Lofts.Some previous articles on Madison Park and the Vulcan:NBC Bay AreaOakland Landlords Send Hundreds of Eviction Notices for Non-Payment Despite City's MoratoriumLandlords sue to end eviction moratoriums in Oakland and Alameda CountyThe OaklandsideArtists, landlords await verdict of rent control case at Fruitvale warehouseSFistOakland Developer Evicting People Like Mad During Eviction MoratoriumSafer DIY Spaces reportKQED 2019Spurred by Possible Sale, Tenants of Vulcan Arts Lofts Rally for Rent ControlVice 2019A Tenants Union Is Taking on the Landlord of This Massive Bay Area Warehouse Complex