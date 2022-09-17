Congresswoman Barbara Lee, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff joined together to talk about Federal funding for Oakland projects. Barbara Lee and "Pete" refused to say whether they supported Federal funds going to the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher's proposed new A' stadium on Port of Oakland public land at Howard Terminal. "Pete" also refused to say whether this project would harm the Port of Oakland as a working port.

East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jack London Square in Oakland on September 9, 2022 to discuss grants but they were hit with questions about Federal State and Local funding for the billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher who is scheduled to get $850 million in public funding for his private stadium and land development.Buttigieg and Barbara Lee refused to say what their position was on John Fisher's proposed West Oakland new A's stadium and 3,000 luxury codos. He also refused to say where he stood on the threat to the working port of Oakland if a stadium was built on Howard Terminal which is next to a turning point for ships in the port.Additional Media:Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union BustingEast Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's StadiumNo Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's StadiumOakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!Production of Labor Video