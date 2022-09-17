top
Related Categories: East Bay | Government & Elections | Health, Housing & Public Services | Labor & Workers
Barbara Lee & "Pete" Get An Earful In Oakland Over Tax Dollars For A's Owner John Fisher
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 10:50 AM
Congresswoman Barbara Lee, US Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg and Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff joined together to talk about Federal funding for Oakland projects. Barbara Lee and "Pete" refused to say whether they supported Federal funds going to the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher's proposed new A' stadium on Port of Oakland public land at Howard Terminal. "Pete" also refused to say whether this project would harm the Port of Oakland as a working port.
lee_barbara___22pete_22_schaff_9-9-22.jpg
East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaff and US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg went to Jack London Square in Oakland on September 9, 2022 to discuss grants but they were hit with questions about Federal State and Local funding for the billionaire GAP & A’s owner John Fisher who is scheduled to get $850 million in public funding for his private stadium and land development.

Buttigieg and Barbara Lee refused to say what their position was on John Fisher's proposed West Oakland new A's stadium and 3,000 luxury codos. He also refused to say where he stood on the threat to the working port of Oakland if a stadium was built on Howard Terminal which is next to a turning point for ships in the port.

Additional Media:
Shut It Down! OEA Strikes & ILWU Shuts Docks In Fight Against Privatization & Union Busting
https://youtu.be/a4ozf6qiQSw

East Bay Trade Unionists Oppose Port Privatization of Howard Terminal For Billionaire GAP A's Stadium
https://youtu.be/X7BOde5wq_E

No Shutdown! Oakland La Esquelita School Meeting On Closures, ,Charters, OEA & Fisher's Stadium
https://youtu.be/bmS3D---_Os

Oakland ILWU & OEA, Students & Community Rally To Stop Privatization & Union Busting From The Port To The Schools!
https://youtu.be/-s2iGYDfUAs

Production of Labor Video
http://www.labormemdia.net
https://youtu.be/udd0e0Pswgk
§Billionaire A's Owner John Fisher's Proposed New Stadium Financed With Taxes
by Labor Video Project
Saturday Sep 17th, 2022 10:50 AM
sm_a_s_stadium.jpg
original image (1200x800)
The major billion dollar development project of the GAP A's billionaire owner John Fisher is being pushed by local, state and national politicians. East Bay Congresswoman Barbara Lee and Biden's US Secretary of Transportation "Pete" Buttigieg are refusing to take a stand on this and instead are allowing Fisher to get hundreds of millions of tax dollars for this billionaire's development scheme which according to maritime unions would destroy the Port of Oakland as a working port.
https://youtu.be/udd0e0Pswgk
